Ron Jeremy Charged With 20 Additional Counts of Sexual Assault and Groping 

Adult film actor Ron Jeremy is facing 20 new counts of sexual assault, including one count of lewd conduct with a minor, the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office announced Monday. Jeremy was previously charged with three counts of forcible rape and one count of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery in June. He pleaded not guilty to those charges, as well as the new ones. Prosecutors say Jeremy sexually assaulted 13 women since 2004.

The new charges include six counts of sexual battery by restraint, five counts of forcible rape, two counts of forcible penetration by a foreign object, three counts of forcible oral copulation, and one count each of sodomy, assault with intent to commit rape, and penetration by a foreign content on an unconscious or sleeping victim, reports CNN. Jeremy was also charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl at a party in 2004. Prosecutors said Jeremy sexually assaulted a woman as recently as January.

Jeremy, whose legal name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, will next be in court on Oct. 28. If he is convicted on all charges, he could face up to 250 years in prison. The 67-year-old is now being held on $6.6 million bail. He is one of the best-known figures in the adult entertainment world, even earning the Guinness World Records title for most appearances in adult films.

Jeremy has faced several sexual assault allegations, many of which came to light in a 2017 Rolling Stone article. At the time, Jeremy denied the allegations, pointing out that he was never charged in court and was "heartbroken" over the allegations. After he was charged in June, he took to Twitter to say he could not wait to "prove my innocence in court." His talent agency, Golden Artists Entertainment, finally dropped him, even though they stood behind him in 2017.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department received 30 more allegations of sexual assault by Jeremy, some dating back 20 years, after he was charged, the Los Angeles Times reported earlier this month. One of the new accusers, Lianne Young, said people would shrug off her allegations when she told them. Adult entertainer Elle Hell said Jeremy tried to rape her and forced oral sex on her in 2014, even when she told him no.

Jeremy is the third man charged by District Attorney Jackie Lacey's task force investigating sexual misconduct in the entertainment world, reports NBC Los Angeles. Film producer Harvey Weinstein, who is now in prison in New York, is facing charges in Los Angeles but has not been arraigned yet. Another producer, David Guillod was charged with 11 sex crimes in June and pleaded not guilty.