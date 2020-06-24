Ron Jeremy's Management Drops Him Following Rape Charges

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged Ron Jeremy with raping three women. In that filing, a fourth woman was said to also have been sexually assaulted. Shortly after the development came out, Jeremy’s agency dropped him altogether.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, his agent, Dante Rusciolelli, provided details on why Golden Artists Entertainment decided to part ways with him after sticking beside him back in 2017 following prior sexual assault charges. Rusciolelli said this time “we were not given any proof of his innocence” unlike the previous situation. He added that they all hope the allegations aren’t true but that if they are, “we hope that he is prosecuted.” If Jeremy is convicted under all of the charges, he would face up to 90 years in prison with potentially a life sentence.

In the report, the attorney’s office charged him with three counts of forcible rape and pentration by a foreign object. There also is one count each of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery. One of the cases involves a 25-year-old who claims she was raped at a home in West Hollywood. A 30-year-old woman says she was raped at a bar in 2019 in West Hollywood at the same bar he was accused of sexually assaulting two women back in 2017. There also was an alleged 2016 incident that lacked sufficient evidence to pursue.

I am innocent of all charges. I can’t wait to prove my innocence in court! Thank you to everyone for all the support. — Ron Jeremy (@RealRonJeremy) June 23, 2020

On Twitter, Jeremy has already begun to preach his innocence. He wrote that he is innocent and “can’t wait to prove my innocence in court.” Many of his followers showed their support, one of which writing, “People will see after the court where is the truth. Ron Jeremy, stay positive man!”

The 67-year-old has produced 63 adult films dating back to the late 1970s. He also inspired a 2001 documentary about his life in the industry. Before becoming an adult film star, the Queens, New York native was a teacher before eventually looking to breaking into a career on Broadway. He spent some there, not making much money or getting where he wanted, before eventually finding an in to launching his prolific career, even being tagged by Adult Video News as their No. 1 in the Top 50 Porn Stars of All-Time.