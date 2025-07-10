‘Nip/Tuck’ Actor Julian McMahon Cause of Death Revealed

Julian McMahon’s cause of death has been revealed following the Nip/Tuck and Charmed actor’s death at age 56.

The late star died from lung metastasis as a result of head and neck metastatic cancer, according to a Cremation Approval Summary Report from the Pinellas County Medical Examiner’s Office in Florida obtained by PEOPLE Thursday.

The Australian actor’s cause of death was determined to be natural, and his remains have since been cremated.

McMahon’s wife, Kelly, announced in a statement Friday that the FBI: Most Wanted star had passed away following a private journey with cancer.

Julian McMahon as Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix on 'FBI: Most Wanted'



“With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer,” her statement read.

“Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible,” she continued. “We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories.”

McMahon’s co-stars from over the years have gone on to memorialize him on social media. Alyssa Milano, who worked closely with McMahon for years on Charmed, penned a lengthy tribute on Instagram on July 5, writing that she was “heartbroken” at the news of his death.

“Julian McMahon was magic. That smile. That laugh. That talent. That presence. He walked into a room and lit it up—not just with charisma, but with kindness. With mischief. With soulful understanding,” she wrote.

“We spent years together on Charmed—years of scenes, stories, and so many in-between moments. He made me feel safe as an actor,” Milano continued. “Seen as a woman. He challenged me, teased me, supported me. We were so different, and yet somehow we always understood each other. Julian was more than my TV husband. He was a dear friend. The kind who checks in. The kind who remembers. The kind who shares. The kind who tells you the truth, even when it’s uncomfortable—but always with love.”

“My heart is with Kelly, with Madison, and with Iliana—his girls, his world. He adored them,” she concluded. “You could feel it in every conversation, every story, every text. He was a family man above all, and he loved deeply. Losing him feels unreal. Too soon. Too unfair. Rest, my friend. I’ll carry your laugh with me. Forever Cole. Forever Julian.”