Standout High School Basketball Player Dead at 17 After Collapsing During Workout

Caleb White, a high school basketball player from Alabama, died on Thursday afternoon, according to AL.com. He was 17 years old. White, who attended Pinson Valley High School in Pinson, Alabama, suffered a medical emergency during a workout. Life-saving efforts were started at the school, and White was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

White's grandfather, George Varnadoe Jr., went to Facebook to announce that White collapsed while working out with the team. "Caleb was an honor student, very respectful, high intellect, excellent role model, phenomenal basketball player, ranked 25th best point guard in his class in the nation and No. 2 in the state of Alabama. RIP Caleb,'' Varnadoe wrote. "I love you man."

🚨 JUST IN: Youth basketball star Caleb White is DEAD after collapsing during a workout at school



The 17 year old was a top 25 high school basketball star in the country. The Alabama’s number two high school player was pronounced dead at a local hospital on Thursday.



His cause… pic.twitter.com/LSNONuNYP0 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 11, 2023

Pinson Mayor Joe Cochran also went to Facebook to react to White's death. "Heartbroken," Cochran wrote. "No words can be gathered to provide comfort to a family and community experience the loss of young life." I was honored to know Caleb personally and loved the spirit he carried. Life is fleeting. Enjoy every day as the treasure it is. I know Caleb did."

White was one of the three finalists for Class 6A Player of the Year as a junior after averaging 20.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals per contest. As a sophomore, White averaged 17.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to Caleb's family, his classmates and basketball team and extended school family," AHSAA executive director Alvin Briggs said in a release. "He was an outstanding student-athlete and role model. Our heartfelt condolences also go out to the administration and faculty at Pinson Valley, and we pray they find the strength needed during this time of grief."

Jefferson County Schools said, "Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of a bright star from our school community. Caleb White, a Pinson Valley High School senior and student-athlete, has left us far too soon. Please join us in extending prayerful thoughts of comfort and peace during this difficult time."