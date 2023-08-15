'Game of Thrones' Actor Dead at 36: Darren Kent's Death Confirmed by Agency

Kent's cause of death has not been reported, but friends and colleagues are grieving all over social media.

Actor Darren Kent passed away this weekend at the age of 36. Kent's agency, Carey Dodd Associates broke the news on Tuesday on social media. Kent's friends and colleagues as well as fans of his work on Game of Thrones and EastEnders are memorializing him online.

"It is with deep sadness we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully on Friday," read the statement from Carey Dodd Associates. "His parents and best friend by his side. Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time. RIP my friend." Kent was born in Essex, England began acting on screen in 2004 with an appearance on the original British version of Shameless. He was also credited as a director and producer and was well-liked by his colleagues.

It is with deep sadness we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully on Friday. His parents and best friend by his side. Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time. RIP my friend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ko0mPFUJNK — Carey Dodd Associates (@CareyDoddAssos) August 15, 2023

According to a report by Deadline, Kent suffered from a rare skin disorder giving him a distinct appearance. Earlier this year he appeared in the movie Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves as one of the reanimated corpses to great effect. On EastEnders he played a character named Scott for just two episodes in 2022, while more recent credits include Malpractice, Happy Hours and Love Without Walls.

On Game of Thrones, Kent played a brief but memorable role on the Season 4 finale – a goatherd whose child was killed accidentally by Daenerys' (Emilia Clarke) dragon. In the episode, he brought his child's remains to Daenerys' court, serving as a sobering illustration of the horror these magical companions could enact. Fans often reference Kent's singular tearful performance online in debates about the series.

Kent won best actor at the Van d`Or Independent Film Awards in 2012 for his performance in Sunny Boy – a movie about a teenage boy with a rare skin condition that prevents him from being in the sun. He also took on behind-the-camera projects as a writer and director on the short film "You Know Me" and a director and producer on "Abusing Protocol."

In the replies to his agency's posts, many people sang the praises of Kent's work and his work ethic. One person wrote: "Very sad loss. I didn't get to work with him but everyone who did had wonderful things to say about him." Another added: "Darren was a lovely guy. My heart goes out to his family."

The circumstances of Kent's passing have not been widely reported or confirmed and his family have not made any public statements directly. Fans are posting their appreciation for Kent all over social media.