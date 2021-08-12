Robin Williams' Daughter Zelda Sends Message to Others 'Navigating Loss' on Actor's Death Anniversary

✖

August 11 marked the 7th anniversary of beloved actor Robin Williams' death, and his daughter Zelda marked the tragic occasion with a tweet offering support to others who had dealt with similar loss. "Sending love out there today to all the folks navigating loss," she wrote. "New, old, the connective tissue of that deeply human pain can be hard to bear, but I find it easier sometimes knowing how many others have felt the same sting. We’re not alone."

Williams' son Zak also shared a tribute to his late father online. "Dad, seven years ago today you passed on," he wrote alongside a photo of Williams. "The joy and inspiration you brought to the world carries on in your legacy and in your family, friends, and fans you so loved. You lived to bring laughter and to help others. I will be celebrating your memory today. Love you forever."

Sending love out there today to all the folks navigating loss. New, old, the connective tissue of that deeply human pain can be hard to bear, but I find it easier sometimes knowing how many others have felt the same sting. We’re not alone. X — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) August 11, 2021

Williams died on Aug. 11, 2014, at his home in Paradise Cay, California. The actor died by suicide after a years-long battle with depression and anxiety. Despite his history of addiction, authorities determined that no alcohol or drugs were involved in his death.

Dad, seven years ago today you passed on. The joy and inspiration you brought to the world carries on in your legacy and in your family, friends, and fans you so loved. You lived to bring laughter and to help others. I will be celebrating your memory today. Love you forever. pic.twitter.com/xw2pkO4shZ — Zak Williams (@zakwilliams) August 11, 2021

Zak also made an appearance on Australian radio on Wednesday, where he discussed his father's legacy with radio host Ben Fordham. When asked how he honors his dad, Zak said: "Plain and simple, the answer for me was service. I found a commitment to mental health advocacy working with nonprofits in the US. Through that lens of service, I'm finding a path to happiness. It's really that simple for me."

"Of course I did all sorts of other things to take care of my mental health throughout the day, but the big underlying element of healing for me is service," Zak added. "The fortunate thing is the stigma is being reduced. People are likely to hear about what other people are going through struggles, and I firmly believe that taking a lens around being vulnerable and really owning that and finding ways to find resilience and strength from it is really the way to go."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.