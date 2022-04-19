Robin Roberts Reveals Her Partner Amber Laign's Cancer Treatment Has Been Suspended

✖

Robin Roberts' longtime partner Amber Laign has suspended her breast cancer treatments after experiencing "complications" from chemotherapy. The Good Morning America anchor revealed the news in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight nearly two months after she first shared Laine's diagnosis, Roberts in February having revealed that Laign had surgery in January and began chemotherapy the following month.

Opening up about Laign's cancer battle with ET, Roberts shared that Laign has "had some complications with the chemotherapy," causing her partner to suspend the treatments for "the time being." Roberts assured the outlet that "they're working it out. We're gonna figure it out." Despite the pause in chemotherapy, Roberts, a cancer survivor herself, added that Laign's "prognosis is still very good."

"I'm just thankful that her spirits have been lifted. Recently it was a little tough there when -- because she just wanted to get through it and to have this wrench thrown in our way -- but I was able to tell her, as most people [who] have gone through cancer, this happens," Roberts said, acknowledging that "there are peaks and valleys, and we went through a valley but it's more of a peak right now and I'm just very grateful for all the love and support that she's receiving."

Roberts announced in February that Laign was diagnosed with breast cancer late last year. The Good Morning America anchor, who is celebrating 20 years at the ABC morning show, explained that Laign underwent surgery in January and was scheduled to start chemotherapy the day Roberts shared the news. Reflecting on the months-long journey since learning of Laign's diagnosis, Roberts said her book Brighter by the Day has helped her, explaining that the book is "a guide to instilling hope and optimism into readers' lives, infusing their days with positivity and encouragement."

"I was struggling and then I was thinking, 'Robin, you have this book. You're talking to people about their valleys and how to get out of it and so, why don't you just actually listen to your own words?'" she said. "It's human nature to... you know 'Why me?' and then I was like, 'Why not me? Why not me?' I can handle this. I have the strength. I've been through this. I can help Amber. She's helping me, so I turned 'Why me?' into 'Why not me?'"

Laign, a licensed massage therapist, and Robert first met back in 2005 after mutual friends set them up on a blind date. Although the couple maintained a relationship for years, they did not go public until 2013, when Roberts came out in a Facebook post.