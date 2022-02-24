‘Good Morning America’: Robin Roberts Reveals Partner Amber Laign’s Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts announced on Twitter Thursday that her partner, Amber Laign, was diagnosed with breast cancer. Roberts has faced her own health challenges, as she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007 and myelodysplastic syndrome in 2013. The ABC News journalist, 61, and Laign have been together since 2005.

“My sweet Amber wanted me to tell you something that she’s been facing. At the end of last year, Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer,” Roberts said in a clip posted on Twitter and Instagram. “She had surgery last month and this morning will begin chemotherapy.”

Roberts told fans that Lagin’s prognosis is good. She went on to thank her friends and family for keeping the diagnosis private until they decided to share the news with GMA viewers, reports E! News. “She and I have been together almost 17 years and have helped each other through our challenges like my journey with cancer,” Roberts explained. “It’s my turn now to be there for her like she was for me.”

At the end of her video, Roberts acknowledged that she and Laign have a long journey, but they remain optimistic. “We know many, many are facing cancer and other challenges,” Roberts said. “Like my mama said, ‘Everybody’s got something.’ Please know that you are in our prayers and hopefully we’re in yours too. Blessings to all.”

Many of Roberts’ celebrity friends wished her the best on Instagram. “Love to both of you and to everyone on the journey,” Jennifer Garner wrote. “You and Amber ARE in my prayers. everybody’s got something. And you and Amber are blessed to have each other,” singer India.Arie wrote. “We love you girls so much. Here every step of the way,” Tommy DiDario commented.

The journey Roberts was referring to was her own breast cancer diagnosis. After multiple chemotherapy treatments, she beat the disease. However, in 2012, she was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a bone marrow disease. She took a month-long leave of absence from GMA until her return in February 2013. Roberts had a bone marrow transplant after doctors learned her sister Sally-Ann Roberts was a match. Roberts received a Peabody Award in 2012 for her reporting on MDS.

An estimated 281,550 new cases of invasive breast cancer were diagnosed in the U.S. in 2021, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. One in eight women in the U.S. will develop breast cancer during their lives. It is the most common cancer among U.S. women, save for skin cancers. There are about 3.8 million breast cancer survivors in the U.S., according to the foundation.