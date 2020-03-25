Robin Roberts Anchoring ‘Good Morning America’ From Home as Coronavirus Precaution

When Good Morning America airs on Wednesday, it’ll have quite a different look. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Robin Roberts announced that she will be moving forward with her anchor responsibilities from the comfort of her home. This comes on the heels of Tuesday’s show that featured Roberts’ doctor, Gail Roboz, as a guest. During the segment, Roboz urged all of those who have underlying conditions to stay at home and take extra precaution. It seems as though Roberts listened to what was said. The longtime broadcaster battled through breast cancer before being diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome, which is a disease of the bone marrow, in 2012.

“I heard your advice and because of what is going on in New York City, this will be my last day in the studio for a little bit and I will do like everyone else,” Roberts announced their conversation. “It is hard to leave because you want the normalcy. You want it not just for yourself but for our viewers.”

.@RobinRoberts‘ doctor explains social distancing & shares free resource for anyone w/ qs about telehealth via NYP COVID Hotline (646-697-4000). Under her recommendation, @RobinRoberts will start broadcasting live from home. “I’ll be able to still say ‘Good Morning America.’” pic.twitter.com/y6kTwLvCOt — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 24, 2020

In a tweet she put out promoting the segment, Roberts wrote that, “It’s important more than ever to keep yourself and the people you love safe.”

As of now, none of the other Good Morning America co-anchors are said to be working remotely.

This follows a trend of fellow television personalities moving into a remote location. Al Roker and Craig Melvin have been doing so for TODAY. Savannah Guthrie also has been doing the same but in her case, she began to experience some cold-like symptoms that made her decide on working from home. The decision by the NBC broadcasts came on the heels of an employee at NBC News passing away after testing positive for COVID-19.

The company’s president, Andrew Lack, made the announcement on March 20.

“I’m deeply saddened to tell you that we’ve lost a longtime member of our NBC News family – Larry Edgeworth passed away yesterday,” Lack wrote,” according to Deadline. “Larry most recently worked in the equipment room on the fifth floor, but prior to that he spent most of his 25 years at NBC News as a skilled audio technician, often traveling to the most remote locations.”

