Robert Downey Jr. Jokes About Gwyneth Paltrow's Controversial Private Parts Scented Candle

Iron Man co-stars Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow joined forces for Register A Friend Day Sunday, hoping to encourage their millions of fans to register to vote before the November elections. The two filmed a video to help get the word out, with Downey's typical sardonic wit on display. He had to make a joke about Paltrow's vagina-scented candles, which were sold on Goop earlier this year.

After explaining to fans the importance of registering to vote and how they can check to see if they are registered already, Downey asked Paltrow what she was up to. "Selling any vagina candles?" he dryly asked. Paltrow said she has a new candle just for Downey, and "it smells like my taint." The two laughed, inspiring Downey to quip, "You're too much" before they hung up.

"#Friends don't let friends skip elections. Text FRIENDS to 26797 to make sure you are registered. #Tag your friends below to remind them to check their registration," Downey wrote in the caption. He also included the hashtag "Pepperony," referencing a nickname for Paltrow's Marvel Cinematic Universe character, Pepper Potts.

Paltrow shared the same video on her own Instagram, adding a few more details. "There’s only 100 more days left until Election Day, so we are asking ALL OF THE FANS TO SHOW LOVE TO YOURSELF AND COUNTRY AND US," Paltrow wrote. "Can you remind a friend to register to vote today? A reminder from a friend makes a person 2X more likely to vote. It’s quick and simple: Register and receives upcoming election reminders by texting FRIENDS to 26797."

In January, Paltrow caused a collective eyebrow-raise from the Internet when she began selling a candle called "This Smells Like My Vagina" for $75 on the Goop website. According to the official product description, Paltrow came up with the name herself while testing new candle scents. She smelled one candle, and her immediate response was "Uhhh... this smells like a vagina." Although the scent was tweaked before it hit the market, the name stuck.

Paltrow later released a follow-up candle called "This Smells Like My Orgasm," also available for $75. "A fitting follow-up to that candle — you know the one — this blend is made with tart grapefruit, neroli, and ripe cassis berries blended with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose absolutes for a scent that’s sexy, surprising, and wildly addictive," reads the product description.

During a stop on The Tonight Show last month, Paltrow said she thought it would be "cool" if someone actually named a candle for the scent of her private parts, and then a member of her team actually did. "What a punk rock, feminist statement to have that on your table," Paltrow explained. "And then he made it! I thought he just made me one as a joke, but then the next thing I knew it was on my website."