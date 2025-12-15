2 People Found Dead at Rob Reiner’s Home (Updated)

Update, Dec. 14, 10:50 p.m. ET: After initial media reports did not name the deceased, TMZ now confirmed with law enforcement sources that Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer, are the two deceased individuals in the case. Our latest report can be found at this link. Our initial report on the situation, published before identifications were made, is below.

Original Story, Dec. 14, 9:58 p.m. ET: Two people were found dead at actor-director Rob Reiner’s home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles on Sunday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A TMZ report says the Los Angeles Fire Department was called to Reiner’s home for medical attention at 3:30 p.m. PT. When paramedics arrived, they found the bodies of a 78-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman.

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 15: Rob Reiner and Michele Singer attend the Broadway Opening Night Performance of ‘Misery’ at the Broadhurst Theatre on November 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Walter McBride/WireImage)

Homicide detectives from Los Angeles Police Department arrived on the scene shortly after. The LAPD have not released the identities of the two deceased individuals; however, a Deadline report noted that Reiner is 78 years old and his wife, Michele Singer, is 68.

At time of writing, detectives are still on the scene investigating.

More details to come later.