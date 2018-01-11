Rob Lowe Condemns Crass Bella Thorne Post: ‘We Will Try to Move Our Dead Quicker’

On Wednesday night Bella Thorne took to Twitter and complained that the Los Angeles traffic was holding her up.

“F— you 101 to santa barbra,” the former Disney Channel star wrote. “I’m missing my boyfriends first date on his tour.”

Thorne’s boyfriend and rapper Mod Sun was performing at the Velvet Jones venue that night. However, Thorne was unaware that part of the traffic jam was caused by funeral processions and emergency transport for the mudslides that killed 17 people in Montecito, California. The Famous in Love actress got some serious heat online as a result, most notably by actor Rob Lowe.

The mudslides ravaged the California town starting on Tuesday, forcing many to abandon their homes, including Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey.

“The rain triggered massive mudslides,” DeGeneres said on Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Massive. Neighborhoods were just completely wiped out. Mud took everything with it. It took houses off their foundation. You don’t know the power of a mudslide,” she said, explaining that the photos don’t do it justice.

“A lot of people are missing. People who are in their homes waiting to be rescued, they don’t know what’s happening because there’s no power, there’s no water. People are trying to locate missing people. It’s basically search and rescue right now,” she added.

Thorne deleted the original tweet following the backlash, and hopped back on Twitter on Thursday to apologize.

“F— just caught up on some news had no idea why the 101 was shut down…get home to your family safe,” Thorne tweeted.

Thorne has been in the headlines a few times over the past week. On Sunday, she posted on Instagram that she had been sexually abused since she was 14-years-old. Her mother and uncle both said in an interview on Thursday that they had no idea she was being abused.