Rihanna Shows off Racy Savage X Fenty Items Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

Rihanna is in full-blown promotion mode for her Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day line. The Barbados-born diva shared the latest visual for the holiday in celebration of love and relationships in a spicy video. In a clip, she struck a series of poses as she modeled the red lingerie. ‘Write me a love letter baby #XXSAVAGEX,’ she captioned the post. She receives a text that appears on the screen that reads: “Valentine fine, roses are red, violets are blue, it’s time to slip into something sexy.” In previous posts to give fans a sneak peek at the campaign, she donned red horizontal stripes running through her straight hair as an accessory.

The post comes after Savage X Fenty made the official announcement that flagship stores will be opening in the US beginning this year. “2022, we coming in HOT,” she began in a recent post. “We bout to bring you a whole new #SavageXFenty experience with the launch of our brick-and-mortar retail stores! can’t believe it’s actually that time, and I can’t wait for you to have this experience [in real life].”

Physical stores are set to launch with five U.S. locations in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C. Vegas will be the first, with stores in the remaining cities being installed throughout the remainder of the year.

Her Fenty brand began with cosmetics and skincare products. They are now available in several major chains throughout the country and beyond, including Ulta Beauty and Sephora. But Savage X Fenty marks her first venture into retail, expanding her already billion-dollar empire.

Hints to stores being opened in the next year have been brewing for a while. In September 2021, Business Insider reported that the brand’s chief merchandising and design officer Christiane Pendarvis revealed during a Black in Focus Twitter series the next phase of the plan for growth: “Retail is an important part of our growth strategy. You’ll absolutely see some stores in 2022. Because fit and comfort are so important, there are just customers who don’t feel comfortable purchasing online,” she said at the time.

Pendarvis continued, adding that stores will eventually be global. “Initially they all will be in the U.S., but we’re absolutely having conversations around what does that expansion potentially look like in the EU [European Union],” she said.