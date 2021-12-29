‘Basketball Wives’ Star Pleads for Savage X Fenty Deal Back After Controversial Remark

Draya Michele has one wish for the new year. The former Basketball Wives star previously worked as an ambassador for Rihanna’s popular Savage X Fenty lingerie line. Part of her job included promoting the line on her social media channels via branded photoshoots. Michele isn’t the only celebrity to have the job. Former Fith Harmony member Normani is also an ambassador, as well as rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Michele and Megan even did a joint venture together. But amid Michele’s controversial comments about the Megan and Tory Lanez shooting fiasco, she was let go from her role with the line.

“I would like my @savagexfenty deal back in 2022. Just wishful thinking,” she captioned a photo of her in orange lingerie to her Instagram story. Michele was cut from her Savage X Fenty ambassadorship after joking about Lanez allegedly shooting Megan. At the time, it was rumored that Lanez and Megan were in an intimate relationship.

“I predict that they had some sort of Bobby and Whitney love that drove them down this type of road and I’m here for it – I like that. I want you to like me so much you shoot me in the foot too,” Michele said in an interview, referencing the public and perceived volatile relationship of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown.

The comments brought major backlash, especially considering Rihanna is a survivor of domestic violence. Her battered face was plastered across news media in 2009 following her being assaulted by her then-boyfriend, Chris Brown. Rihanna now supports several charities for women and victims of domestic abuse.

Michele apologized for her comments, but it wasn’t enough to save her job with the lingerie line. After her public plea to have her ambassadorship back, Michele took a moment to comment on The Shade Room’s report of the story amid more backlash. “I played myself, made triggering comments, was reprimanded, and apologized,” she wrote in part on Dec. 27. “All in front of all of y’all. That’s growth. Bouncing back.”