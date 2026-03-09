Rihanna Home While Multiple Gunshots Fired Into Her Mansion

A 35-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly firing multiple shots at Rihanna’s Beverly Hills, Calif., mansion while the Grammy-winning artist was home.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the residence around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday for reports of “approximately 10 shots” having been fired from a white Tesla across the street.

Police later confirmed to CNN that between five and seven shots were fired, and that those shots hit the gate to the house, but not the house itself.

The Tesla then fled south on Coldwater Canyon Dr., at which point a suspect was located and taken into custody without incident, and a weapon was recovered. The suspect’s identity has not been made public at this time, and the LAPD is currently investigating the incident.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the “Umbrella” singer, 38, was at home at the time of the incident, but that she is “okay.” Rihanna’s longtime partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, 37, and their three children — RZA, 3, Riot, 2, and Rocki, 5 months — do live at the residence as well, but there was no indication as to whether or not they were home during the shooting.

No injuries were reported following the shooting.

After welcoming her third child, daughter Rocki, in September, Rihanna has whipped fans into a frenzy with the reveal that she’s been in the recording studio.

The “Diamonds” singer has been working on her ninth album, dubbed R9 by fans, for years, having last released her studio album Anti in 2016. In January 2026, the artist was spotted entering a recording studio in New York City, and late last month, Rihanna included a glimpse of her studio sessions in a day-in-the-life video posted on Feb. 26.