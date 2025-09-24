Rihanna Announces Birth of Third Child With A$AP Rocky, Shares Name and First Photo

There must be “Love On the Brain” for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky.

The fashion mogul and pop singer announced today that she had her third child with the rapper, daughter Rocki Irish Mayers, on her Instagram page. The baby was born on September 13.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the photos, the baby wears pink gloves and a pink onesie while Rihanna wears a ring that reads “Mom.”

Rihanna revealed her third pregnancy at the Met Gala this past May when she appeared at the event with a noticeable baby bump.

Rihanna and Rocky are already parents to two sons. Their first son, RZA, was born in 2022, while Riot was born in 2023.

Back in 2022, Rihanna told Vogue that she wasn’t actively trying to start a family with the rapper before getting married to him, but was “certainly not planning against it” either.

“I always thought it would be marriage first, then a baby, but who the f— says it has to be that way,” she said. “I’m certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom.”

Rocky, meanwhile, just appeared in Spike Lee’s newest film Highest 2 Lowest and is still teasing his long-awaited, long-delayed fourth album Don’t Be Dumb on top of being a father. If it ever releases, it will be his first album since 2018’s Testing.