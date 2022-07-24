Ricky Martin Makes Return to Stage After Victory in Court

Ricky Martin is on the road to self-healing through music. He performed with the LA Philharmonic on July 23 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, one day after a court case was dismissed against him for abuse.

"This is going to be a beautiful evening," Martin, 50, told the audience per PEOPLE, after opening with his hit songs "Till I Get to You," "La Bomba," and "Livin' La Vida Loca." He added, "Are you ready to have a good time? All I want is for you to forget all of your issues. I want you to focus on the love and the light." As Martin sang through the evening, he delivered hits such as "Cup of Life," "She Bangs," and "Livin' La Vida Loca."

Martin was accused of incest, stalking, and harassment earlier this month by his nephew, who had been granted a temporary restraining order. According to Martin's attorneys, the court did not extend the temporary order. Nevertheless, the nephew withdrew his allegations against Martin during a July 21 court hearing.

The singer's nephew, who had accused him of sexual abuse, requested a dismissal of the case just one day before his show. His request was obliged, attorneys for Martin told PEOPLE in a statement.

"Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the Court. The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter," read the statement. "The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case."

"This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them, the statement continued. "We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career."

Following the dismissal of the case, Martin addressed his fans in a video obtained by TMZ. The performer emphasized that healing was his top priority. "I'm in front of the cameras today because I really need to talk in order for me to start my healing process," said Martin in the video. "For two weeks, I was not allowed to defend myself because I was following a procedure where the law obligated me not to talk until I was in front of a judge."

He continued, "Thank God [these] claims were proven to be false, but I'm going to tell you the truth. It has been so painful. It has been devastating for me, for my family, for my friends. I don't wish this upon anybody."