Ricky Martin Wins Major Court Victory Against Nephew's Sexual Relationship Claims

Ricky Martin scored a legal victory in court Thursday after his 21-year-old nephew agreed to drop his claims against the singer. His nephew claimed to have a seven-month romantic relationship with Martin and was granted a temporary restraining order in Puerto Rico against Martin. The "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer denied having any "sexual or romantic relationship" with his nephew.

Martin, 50, attended a hearing on Thursday via Zoom but never addressed the court, reports TMZ. His nephew withdrew the claim and sources told TMZ that the judge dismissed the temporary restraining order. One of Martin's lawyers told NBC News on Wednesday that Martin would address the judge during the hearing.

"The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure," Martin's legal team told TMZ. "And the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter. The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case."

"This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them," Martin's team continued. "We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career."

Earlier this month, a Puerto Rico judge granted a temporary restraining order against Martin under the Domestic Violence Prevention and Intervention Law, also known as Act 54. Few details about the petitioner were initially reported, but the person claimed to have dated Martin for seven months and they broke up two months before filing for the restraining order.

The accuser was later revealed to be Martin's nephew. Martin denied ever having a sexual relationship with his nephew in a statement from his attorney, Marty Singer. "Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been – and would never be – involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew," Singer told NBC News.

"The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting," Singer continued. "We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts." One of Martin's half-brothers, Eric Martin, also said on Facebook that the nephew who made the allegations against Martin has "mental health problems."