Ricky Martin Could Face Decades in Prison Over Allegations

Ricky Martin was accused of domestic violence earlier in July. The singer denies the allegations, while the previously unknown victim received a restraining order against the singer. According to TMZ, a new wrinkle adds more severe charges to the case if it were to be proven in court, sending Martin behind bars.

The outlet cites a report out of Spanish news site Marca, claiming the accuser has been revealed as 21-year-old Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, Martin's cousin. Martin's brother, Eric, reportedly revealed the name ahead of a court appearance on July 21, with Puerto Rico's stricter penalties for certain sex crimes looming high.

According to TMZ, Martin faces up to 50 years in prison if convicted, citing the Marca report. Marca also adds that Sanchez allegedly ended a 7-month relationship with Martin, prompting the alleged domestic incident and other activity. Martin would allegedly take to "stalking" Sanchez, loitering outside of his home and calling "persistently."

"The parties were related for 7 months. They separated 2 months ago, but the petitioner does not accept the separation," the petition for a temporary restraining order read. "He calls him frequently. In addition, the petitioner has seen him hanging around his residence on at least 3 occasions. The petitioner fears for his safety."

These allegations have been thoroughly denied by Martin and his legal team. "We are confident that when the true facts come to light in this matter, our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated," the singer's lawyers said.

Martin has been with his husband, Jwan Yosef, for five years at this point. The pair married in 2017 and share four children, all born via surrogate. Valentino and Matteo, 12, are twins, while daughter Lucia, 2, and son Renn, 1, are the freshest of the group. No word on how the family is dealing with the news or allegations.

The allegations also come on the heels of Martin being hit with a lawsuit by his ex-manager, Rebecca Drucker. She was seeking $3 million for "unpaid commissions," with legal documents pointing to a "potentially career-ending allegation" she was shielding him from before their split. Was she referring to the possibility of Martin going to prison for his decisions?