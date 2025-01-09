Ricki Lake Mourns Her ‘Dream Home’ Destroyed in Wildfire: ‘It’s All Gone’

The recent California wildfires have left thousands fleeing for their safety, and unfortunately, many have even lost their homes entirely from the rampage. Former talk show host, Ricki Lake, is one of the victims. She took to Instagram to share the details of her devastating loss. The city of Los Angeles, and many surrounding counties, have been declared as a State of Emergency. All have been encouraged to evacuate their cars and homes.

“It’s all gone,” she began. “Ross and I lost our dream home. This description ‘dream home’ doesn’t suffice. It was our heaven on earth. The place where we planned to grow old together. We never took our heavenly spot on the bluff overlooking our beloved malibu for granted, not even for one second. I shared our sunset views almost daily with all of you,” she added. Later in the post, Lake promised that she would soon share details of how they managed to escape.

The home is where Lake and her husband Ross Burningham got married. In 2019, the media icon shared in a Facebook post that she and Burningham were building the home. Lake noted that she purchased the property 5 ½ years prior to starting the process.

The home has sentimental value. It’s also where Burningham proposed. She shared the details of the proposal on an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I was naked in the jacuzzi with my man on the first night that we’re in my new Malibu home. So it was romantic and very spontaneous and I couldn’t be happier,” Lake said. She’s been open about being happy finding love again after 50 after her previous husband died by suicide. “He’s wonderful,” she added. “Everyone in my life who has met him just gets it. We’re great together.”

The Palisades fire has been declared as the most destructive in the history of Los Angeles County, growing to 11,802 acres as of Jan. 8. The death toll has risen to five, the Associated Press reported.