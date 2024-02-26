Ricki Lake Shows off Her Abs After 30-Pound Weight Loss in New Selfie

Ricki Lake is celebrating her recent weight loss after dropping 30 lbs. over the last four months. The 55-year-old former talk show host took to Instagram Saturday to share an update on her health journey, showing off the results of her hard work in a series of photos.

"Hi friends. I've been wanting to share with you what I've been up to these last 4 months," Lake began her lengthy post. "On October 26th, 2023 I made a commitment to myself to get healthier. My husband, Ross joined me in this effort. Together we have each lost 30+ lbs."

Lake, who tied the knot with husband Ross Burningham in January 2022, revealed that she weighed about 170 lbs. when she and her husband first embarked on their wellness journey, adding that she was nervous about how effective changing her lifestyle would be at her age and in "perimenopause."

"I really want to share, because we did this without relying on a pharmaceutical. (Not that there is anything wrong with that.)," she explained. "But neither of us were pre diabetic and both of us felt like we wanted to at least try and do it on our own.

Being 55 and in perimenopause, I was a bit worried, that my body would not drop the lbs like it had in the past."

Lake's work clearly paid off, however, as in her post, the Hairspray star shared a screenshot of her weight at 140 lbs. Other photos included Lake posing for a mirror selfie to show off her abs as well as a sweet shot of her and Burningham on their "daily hike."

"I am so so proud of us. I feel amazing. I feel strong," Lake noted. "I will go in depth in another post of what I did exactly, but suffice to say this is the healthiest way I've lost weight in all of my years."

Lake's efforts were appreciated in the comments by many of her famous friends. Bruce Bozzi commented, "Amazing Ricki! You both look great & more importantly taking unneeded weight off is so healthy for you especially as we get older:)!" Rosie O'Donnell added, "Looking great rick," as Debra Messing called the post "so inspiring!" Andy Cohen added, "Hell yeah Ricki!!!!! Soooo impressed," as Kristin Chenoweth gushed, "Good for yall!! This is amazing!!!"