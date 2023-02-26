Richard Gere's Wife Offers New Health Updates After His Hospitalization

Richard Gere's wife, Alejandra Silva, shared more updates on the actor's health after he was hospitalized during the couple's vacation in Mexico. Gere, 73, is "feeling much better," Silva wrote. The couple was in Mexico to celebrate Silva's 40th birthday when Gere was diagnosed with pneumonia and spent at least one night in a local hospital.

"Hi everyone, a little update, Richard is feeling much better, we are all feeling much better, 'almost' back to normal," Silva wrote on Instagram on Feb. 21. "We want to thank Doctor Rios's and the hospital La Joya." Silva included a photo of the couple and their two young sons walking away from the camera, as well as a fun throwback picture of a young Gere.

"We came to Mexico to continue with our conservation project south of Puerto Vallarta, we all came not feeling well from NY," Silva continued. "Our youngest James and Richard got Pneumonia and Alexander and I sinusitis and ear infections, now we are all well and almost fully recovered. Thank you all for your messages! Richard wanted me to post this second photo to show you that he is feeling much better."

Silva shared more photos from Mexico on Saturday, including two pictures of Gere. "What an amazing birthday! Thank you all my friends and family for [making] it so special," Silva wrote. "[Happy birthday]! PS: as you can see we are all mostly recovered."

Sources close to Gere told TMZ on Feb. 18 that Gere developed a "bad cough" before he and Silva headed down to Mexico. Once they got there, Gere continued to experience the bad cough and checked himself into a hospital. He was diagnosed with pneumonia and spent at least one night at the hospital. He took antibiotics and was "doing much better" at the time TMZ published their report. It was unclear when exactly Gere visited the hospital.

Hours after TMZ's report, Silva assured Gere's legion of fans that the living legend is doing well. "I woke up this morning and I saw the news and all your kind and worry messages, he is recovering. He is [feeling] much better today," she wrote. "The worst has already [passed]! Thank you all for [your] sweet messages we really appreciate them!"

Gere and Silva married in April 2018 and have two sons. Gere also shares son Homer James Jigme Gere, 23, with his second wife, Carey Lowell. The actor most recently starred in the romantic comedy Maybe I Do with Diane Keaton and Susan Sarandon, and will next be seen in Longing with Diane Kruger.