Richard Gere's Wife Speaks out on His Hospitalization

Richard Gere's wife, Alejandra Silva, shared an update on the Hollywood legend's health after he caught a case of pneumonia while vacationing in Mexico. Silva, 40, said Gere, 73, is doing much better now and thanked fans for their support. Silva and Gere married in April 2018 and are parents to two sons.

"I woke up this morning and I saw the news and all your kind and worry messages, he is recovering... He is [feeling] much better today," Silva wrote on Instagram Sunday. "The worst has already [passed]! Thank you all for [your] sweet messages we really appreciate them!" Silva included a picture of herself and Gere, with one of their sons between them.

Gere's family was vacationing near Nuevo Vallarta in Mexico to celebrate Silva's 40th birthday when he was diagnosed with pneumonia over the weekend. Sources told TMZ that Gere developed a bad cough before the trip and it continued after he arrived. It worsened, so the Chicago actor checked himself into a local hospital. There, he was diagnosed with pneumonia and treated overnight.

It was unclear how long ago Gere went to the hospital, but he only spent a day there, TMZ's sources said. He was given antibiotics to help and left the hospital. He was doing much better by Sunday.

On Thursday, Silva referenced an unknown illness going through the family in the past few weeks. "Thank you all for the birthday wishes.. after almost 3 weeks of everyone being sick in our family today finally I feel much better! Thank you for all the love," she wrote. "I give it all back to you!"

Gere recently starred in his first movie since 2017, Maybe I Do. The romantic comedy was written and directed by Michael Jacobs (Girl Meets World) and also stars Susan Sarandon, Diane Keaton, William H. Macy, and Emma Roberts. It was released on Jan. 27. Gere also stars in Savi Gabizon's upcoming movie Longing, a remake of Gabizon's 2017 Israeli movie. Diane Kruger also stars in the film.

Gere and Silva started dating in 2014 but knew each other for a decade, notes PEOPLE. In November, Silva celebrated becoming an American citizen. "Yesterday was a very important day for our family. God bless America," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself taking the naturalization oath of allegiance to the U.S.