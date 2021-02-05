'RHOP' Star Gizelle Bryant Says Karen Huger Needs to 'Get a Life' Amid Twitter Drama (Exclusive)

✖

Gizelle Bryant is brushing off Real Housewives of Potomac co-star Karen Huger's Twitter shade as just another nail in the coffin of their friendship. The Bravo stars got into it publicly late last month after an intense Season 5 reunion when Bryant called Huger a "stalker" in an interview, only for the grand dame to fire back in a fiery tweet that she was "delusional." In a new interview with PopCulture.com, Bryant called it "really sad" how eager her former friend is to talk about her.

"I have no idea what Karen's talking about half the time," Bryant said, adding, "Get a life, girl. Just get a life." When it comes to their relationship next season, the Bravo star already knows the two are going to be at odds. "Yeah, we're not gonna get along," she admitted. "I'm going to let you know now. We're not."

Coming off a "mess" of a season centered around the fight between Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard Bassett, Bryant said it will be a "fresh of breath air" coming back together to film with the ladies after Samuels' exit. "I think we all just need to move forward and move on and move past what happened in Season 5," she explained. "Season 5 was a mess."

Bravo hasn't announced the official cast for next season yet, but Bryant's dream cast for RHOP would be must-see TV. "Definitely Ashley [Darby], 'cause Ashley knows how to ... keep it popping and stir the pot," Bryant said of who she would bring in. Obviously, BFF Robyn Dixon would be part of Bryant's dream cast, and she would bring in some Real Housewives crossovers like Porsha Williams of Atlanta and Jen Shah of Salt Lake City. "She's new to this whole housewife world, but she's nailed it," Bryant said of Shah. "Like, she's full-on the right combination of crazy."

Just to keep the "dream" to her dream cast, Bryant said she'd bring in Vice President Kamala Harris to have some debates with her political commentator castmate Wendy Osefo. As for Huger? "Karen would not be on the island," Bryant said quickly. "Karen's gone and Jen is in her place."

Filming the next season amid the COVID-19 pandemic is going to a whole different game due to the safety precautions the cast has to undergo, but Bryant said she "can't even complain" about the pandemic anymore because everyone is going through it. "You know, it just is what it is," she said. "I'm grateful that I'm able to be home with my kids." Early on in the pandemic, Bryant enjoyed some serious indulgences in the snacking area because she didn't assume everyone would be stuck inside for a year but has been getting back on track with Nutrisystem.

Gaining around 10-15 lbs. in the earlier days of the pandemic, Bryant said Nutrisystem has been a "blessing" and a "Godsend," explaining that she doesn't feel like she's restricting while having a healthier outlook on what she's eating. "It's really helped me control what I eat, and I don't have to think about it — it's so easy," she said, adding that she can eat her favorites like pizza and pasta and still have them be a healthy option. "It's definitely for me. I've lost a good 8, 9, almost 10 lbs.!"