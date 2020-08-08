Reese Witherspoon Posts Throwback MTV Beach House Photo While 8 Months Pregnant

✖

Reese Witherspoon threw Thursday all the way back to 2003 this week, sharing a photo taken when she stopped by MTV's beach house with her Legally Blonde co-star Luke Wilson. Witherspoon said the picture was snapped when she was eight months pregnant. At the time, Witherspoon was pregnant with her son Deacon Reese Phillippe, who is now 16.

"I don't want to brag but in 2002 I was at the [MTV] beach house... 8 months pregnant and wearing flip flops. Hi Luke Wilson!" Witherspoon wrote in the caption. She included the hashtags "felt cute" and "TBT." Although Witherspoon said the photo was taken in 2002, the photo's Getty Images caption notes it was taken on June 30, 2002, when Witherspoon made an appearance on Total Request Live. The full photo reveals she wore yellow flip-flops to the set in East Quogue, New York.

In summer 2003, Witherspoon and Wilson were busy promoting the Legally Blonde sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde. Now, more than 16 years later, a third Legally Blonde movie is in the works. The project was first announced back in 2018, but there is still no director attached. In May, The Mindy Project star Mindy Kaling and Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-creator Dan Goor were hired to work on a new script. The first script was written by Kirsten "Kiwi" Smith and Karen McCullah, who wrote the first Legally Blonde.

Although Witherspoon is attached, none of the other original stars are. Wilson recently told Entertainment Tonight he has not spoken with Witherspoon about it but said he would love to return as Elle Woods' eventual husband, Emmett. "Never anything official about them doing another Legally Blonde, but I'd love to do another one," Wilson said. "I mean, just that character Reese played was so funny at the time and that has kind of become this iconic character now."

In that same interview, Wilson said he could not believe the first film is approaching its 20th anniversary. "I definitely now run into women that were kids when it came out and they tell me, 'Now I've introduced my daughter to the movie,'" he said. "So that's really cool and I've never had that happen before, where a movie's kind of been introduced to another generation by the people who originally saw it."

Witherspoon has plenty of other projects in the works, both as an actress and producer. She recently starred in Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere and Apple TV+'s The Morning Show and is a producer on both projects. Witherspoon earned a Golden Globe nomination for The Morning Show, although she was surprisingly left out of the Emmy race. Instead, her co-stars Marin Short, Steve Carell, Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass were all nominated.