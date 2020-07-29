Emmys 2020: 7 Shows Notably Snubbed From Nominations

With new content trickling to a halt soon, TV fans have nothing better to do than to dissect the 2020 Emmy Awards' nomination list with even more interest than usual. The award show has some big surprises this year — both good and bad. For many fans, the underdog nominations do not outweigh the heartbreaking snubs. The Emmys are facing a tall order this year, with an amazing year of television behind them, and a bleak drought ahead. The coronavirus pandemic has the entertainment industry at a near standstill, meaning that this year's awards will have to represent the best in the business for some time to come. Just looking over the nominations list, some fans are already disappointed. As recipients often comment, just being nominated is an honor on its own, but by the same token, missing a nomination can seem like a slap in the face. The field is crowded this year, however, with new streaming services launching their flagship productions and the rest of the industry working overtime to keep up. Some of the surprises were pleasant ones — Star Wars fans, for instance, were validated by The Mandalorian's nomination for Outstanding Drama Series. For each of these, however, there were others left in the dust.

Whatever the results, fans can always be counted on to make their voices heard on social media. Here is a look at the biggest snubs from the 2020 Emmy Awards nominations.

Better Call Saul Well, I wish YOU had been nominated! But, YES, you better believe we’re all proud of our #BCS nominations for Best Drama, writing, music, sound, & the great @quiethandfilms !!!

(& thanks for the kind words, my pal. ❤️) https://t.co/exlKLJCbYk — Rhea Seehorn (@rheaseehorn) July 28, 2020 Many fans were frustrated, though not surprised to see that neither Bob Odenkirk nor Rhea Seehorn were nominated for their work on Better Call Saul in Season 5. Critics and viewers alike argue that Seehorn, in particular deserves some recognition for her portrayal of Kim Wexler. As a consolation prize for fans, however, the two actors praised each other on social media, showing that they are both winners to each other. prevnext

Westworld This dress should win all the #Emmys #Westworld pic.twitter.com/fZqf9RXu9N — Westworld Gifs (@WestworldGifs) July 28, 2020 HBO's Westworld secured no less than 11 Emmy nominations this year, yet fans were dissatisfied since star Evan Rachel Wood was left off the list. They argued that the cast deserved as much praise as the technical team got for the visual effects, sound design and other elements of the show's ambitious third season. In fact, many were surprised to see Jeffrey Wright and Thandie Newton nominated in the supporting actor and and supporting actress categories respectively, since the two were central to the series. prevnext

Yellowstone Kelly Reilly and @Yellowstone being passed over for the Emmy’s again is a travesty. She’s consistently the best actress on TV with such a well written story, cast and crew. If you’re not watching, change that ASAP! — Laura Beystehner (@laura_bey) July 28, 2020 Yellowstone Season 3 received zero Emmy nominations, despite an active and growing fandom. In its third season, the series is growing strong, and is one of the primary drivers of the Paramount Network. Since it has already been renewed for a fourth season, fans have their fingers crossed for an award acknowledgement in the future. prevnext

The Morning Show “Aniston is flawless” - @guardian. Here’s to Jennifer Aniston on her Emmy nomination! pic.twitter.com/npaZRcIhMR — The Morning Show (@TheMorningShow) July 28, 2020 While Disney+ staked its launch on a sci-fi western, Apple TV+ relied on a star-studded and topical dramedy called The Morning Show. Out of the two, many fans would have expected the latter to secure a nomination for Best Drama at the Emmys, yet the reverse turned out to be true.

The Mandalorian landed a shocking 15 Emmy nominations, which many felt was well-deserved, yet some grumbled that its spot in the drama category should have gone to The Morning Show. Still, the series did alright for itself in other categories. prevnext

Reese Witherspoon Reese Witherspoon to the Television Academy after the Emmy nominations this morning pic.twitter.com/rID0PQWbcD — Matt Marshall (@MattyMarsh4) July 28, 2020 Speaking of The Morning Show, many fans are wondering how the 2020 Emmy Awards managed to get through all its nominations without giving a single one to Reese Witherspooon. The actress was eligible for three shows this year — The Morning Show, Big Little Lies and Little Fires Everywhere, yet not a single one got her a nomination. prevnext

Space Force EMMY NOMINATED SERIES SPACE FORCE EMMY NOMINATED SERIES SPACE FORCE EMMY NOMINATED SERIES SPACE FORCE EMMY NOMINATED SERIES SPACE FORCE EMMY NOMINATED SERIES SPACE FORCE EMMY NOMINATED SERIES SPACE FORCE EMMY NOMINATED SERIES SPACE FORCE EMMY NOMINATED SERIES SPACE FORCE EMMY NOM https://t.co/RgD3Gxa5rq — sara loves jo :)) (@cullenslegacy) July 28, 2020 While many fans were unimpressed by the new workplace comedy Space Force, some expected the cast to get nominations. In particular, many thought that John Malkovich might be recognized for playing the most likable character in the new military branch. Instead, Space Force's nominations are all technical. prevnext