Reese Witherspoon Reveals Rare Photo of Son Deacon Phillippe on His 15th Birthday

Reese Witherspoon is mom to three kids, and her middle child, son Deacon, celebrated his 15th birthday on Tuesday, and Witherspoon made sure to mark the occasion with a sweet photo on Instagram.

The actress posted a snap of herself posing next to her son, who is now considerably taller than her. The pair can be seen standing on a porch decorated for fall, with plenty of pumpkins and Witherspoon’s dog Pepper next to the cute duo.

“Happy Birthday to my wonderful, creative, kind, talented boy @deaconphillippe!” Witherspoon wrote. “Everyday you teach me something new about beats, Fort Nite dances, fantasy football and cool sneakers. What a gift to be your mom. I [heart emoji] you, buddy! (P.S. When did you get so tall!?) #Thisis15.”

Deacon’s sister, 18-year-old Ava, also shared a post on Instagram wishing her brother a Happy Birthday with a photo of the two smiling together.

“Happy birthday to my creative, hilarious, and kind brother!” she wrote. “So glad we get to grow up together. Wishing you an epic 15th! Love, Aves.”

Witherspoon’s third child, son Tennessee, celebrated his sixth birthday in September, and his proud mom also made sure to share a photo for the occasion.

Her snap saw Tennessee holding a bunch of white and yellow balloons, widening his mouth happily as he gazed at the camera.

“Heyyyy!! It’s this little guy’s 6th birthday! Happy birthday to my sweet little boy, Tennessee!” she wrote. “He makes me smile & laugh and remember the important things in life everyday! #6.”

Witherspoon shares Ava and Deacon with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, while Tennessee’s dad is Witherspoon’s husband, Jim Toth.

Speaking with Southern Living in 2017, Witherspoon shared that her kids are all close with one another.

“The kids all have funny and unique relationships with each other,” she said. “Ava is like another parent to Tennessee, like his other mother. I think sometimes he even gets confused — he told Ava ‘Happy Mother’s Day!’ And Tennessee is just sort of like Deacon’s protégé. He follows his older brother around the house all day.”

That closeness is evident on Witherspoon’s Instagram, where she occasionally posts snaps of her kids spending time with one another, like this shot of Deacon and Tennessee she shared recently.

“Did I miss #NationalSons day??” Witherspoon captioned the image. “How could I not shout out these 2 guys who fill my life with laughter, sports equipment, & amazing music?! Guys, you have taught me so much… Because of you, I can name about 17 players in the #NFL and around 6 #FIFA players, too!”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @reesewitherspoon