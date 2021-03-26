Reese Witherspoon Celebrates 10 Years With Husband Jim Toth in Loving Fashion

✖

Reese Witherspoon is celebrating her tenth wedding anniversary to talent agent Jim Toth, and she's taking to Instagram to celebrate her "sweet hubby." Witherspoon marked the occasion with an Instagram throwback from their wedding alongside a loving note.

"Celebrating 10 years of marriage to my sweet hubby," Witherspoon wrote. "What a special day with all of our dear friends. Looking back, I can’t believe it has gone so quickly! I guess that’s how it goes with 3 kids, Big LOVE, lots of laughing, non- stop travel, so many dogs, and fun adventures... figuring out this crazy world together. Here’s to many more days in the sun! I [heart] you, JT."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon)

Witherspoon also shared some pictures on her Instagram Story. "11 years ago...I met this amazing guy," she wrote in her story with Harry Styles "Adore You" played in the background. "10 years ago Today we got married. Here's to many more days of happiness & laughter! I love you JT!"

Witherspoon and Toth share one son, 8-year-old Tennessee. Witherspoon recounted how she met Toth to Elle in 2012. "It happened out of the blue," Witherspoon said. "This really drunk guy was hitting on me, making such an idiot of himself, yelling at me. He was like, [slurring, scowling, pointing finger in her face] 'You don’t know me.' And I was like, 'Yeah, I know. I don’t know you!'"

Toth ended up stepping in and rescuing the Oscar winner from the uncomfortable situation. "Jim came over and said, Please excuse my friend. He’s just broken up with someone.' Jim was a really good friend, pulling him out of that situation," she explained. "That’s just kind of who he is, a really good person."

Witherspoon is pretty private about her relationship, but she opened up to Elle UK in 2011 about how Toth swept her off her feet. "It’s an exciting feeling," she gushed. "[Somebody saying,] 'You’re The One.' And it’s a surprise. You know, I’m surprised when people who aren’t related to me see my movies. And you’re surprised somebody wants to be with you because, boy, I’ve got a lot of quirks and wrinkles." Witherspoon was previously married to her Cruel Intentions costar Ryan Phillippe from 1999 - 2007. They share two kids, 21-year-old Ava and 17-year-old Deacon.