Peek Inside Reese Witherspoon's Charming Malibu Farmhouse

Reese Witherspoon has been living in her Malibu farmhouse since her husband Jim Toth purchased the space in June of 2019. Now, the couple resides there with her three children. While never specifically sharing much about the house itself, Witherspoon’s Instagram has served as a looking glass into the cozy home as fans of her have been able to catch glimpses here and there of the massive property.

Witherspoon, whose found some serious success as of late thanks to shows like Big Little Lies and Little Fires Everywhere, and her husband dropped a cool $6.25 million to land the then-vacant space, according to Variety. Over the years, Witherspoon has invested a good amount of her money into real estate. She also owns a few houses in the Nashville area and also in the Bahamas. In addition to the Malibu property, the actress also resides in Los Angeles with a home that cost upwards of $12.7 million. The 44-year-old Stanford graduate was born in New Orleans before eventually being raised in the Music City, thus her reasoning for owning multiple properties in the area.

With all eyes focused on the Malibu farmhouse, here are some of the best shots found on her Instagram that gives a little insight into her friendly confines.