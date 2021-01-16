Reese Witherspoon Welcomes New Member to Her Family, and Fans Cannot Get Enough
Reese Witherspoon has welcomed a new member into her family, and fans just cannot get enough of the adorable addition. In a post on Twitter, the A-list actress shared a photo of Major, her family's brand new Labrador puppy. The achingly cute little pup is seen having a seat on some grass, while his blue bone-shaped dog tag hangs from his collar.
Witherspoon's fans have been going crazy for Major, with many gushing over how incredible sweet he looks. Additionally, many users who are lab owners themselves have been sharing tips and tricks on how to care for the breed. "Keep him busy! Bored Lab puppies will dig up the edges of your pavers and find those buried drainage pipe things," one fan tweeted to the star, sharing a photo of her own Lab with the post. "I also have a black Labrador. Just saying. Get ready for some fun ahead, Reese," another Twitter user added. Scroll down to see more tweets about Major, and check out some smile-inducing pics of a whole lot of pups!
Welcome to our family, Major! ❤️#lovemylab pic.twitter.com/yg0p1j8AQS— Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 15, 2021
cuteeee pic.twitter.com/DAAITcKN9q— Tupu (@paulsonrobertss) January 15, 2021
Hi Major! Meet Raven:) pic.twitter.com/yoJEGcaIsG— Rima Maamari (@Rimamc) January 15, 2021
We got a new lab a couple of weeks ago! His name is Remington, but we call him Remy. pic.twitter.com/wENi40vpSw— Laura DaLee (@Laura_DaLee) January 15, 2021
It's good to dig your place pic.twitter.com/XtrbICHgI7— Steve Weintz (@Moe_Delaun) January 15, 2021
Oliver says hello Major! pic.twitter.com/tQ8PA91eOY— Mara F (@Marasmind) January 15, 2021
Tell Major I would move mountains for her. Look at that FACE. THOSE EYES. pic.twitter.com/R5ihERxzMJ— Anthony Martinez (@Theatredork88) January 15, 2021
OMG so cute! Gotta love labs pic.twitter.com/G7rTt5n4F0— ashley (@saltand_sea) January 15, 2021
He is so cute! This is our love, Maddux! #lovemylab pic.twitter.com/PN3daMoLiR— Rachel Jacobsen (@JacobsenR13) January 15, 2021
Congratulations. It’s always exciting to get a new puppy! pic.twitter.com/ke9hqahPHj— Jason Eyler (@JasonEyler83) January 15, 2021
so adorable pic.twitter.com/W6MxLGzaKD— mimi៹ (@reesifcr) January 15, 2021
Omg yay! My labs name is Luna #lovemylab pic.twitter.com/icIXMo6xqz— 💰Trap Money Jilly (@JillyBlanco) January 15, 2021
Is his surname Cuteness?— Mrs. H 💙 (@AmazingTrace74) January 15, 2021
He’s going to be a big boy. I see a promotion to General in his future.— Steve W (@SteveRows) January 15, 2021
Awww, puppy 🐶 is cute and adorable.... pic.twitter.com/rJtWDKjGK9— SIGH SIGH SIGH (@SIGH23664938) January 15, 2021
What a face! That’s one cute little puppy! Soon to be a big puppy looking at those paws! 🐾♥️🐾— Denise Dillon (@daisyblue57) January 15, 2021
Awwww. Major's such a cutie! Labs are one of the best breeds out there. Very huggable, like my own lab.— Kat aka Deputy #FiveForWynonna (@earplegalcodes) January 15, 2021