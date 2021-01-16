Reese Witherspoon Welcomes New Member to Her Family, and Fans Cannot Get Enough

Reese Witherspoon has welcomed a new member into her family, and fans just cannot get enough of the adorable addition. In a post on Twitter, the A-list actress shared a photo of Major, her family's brand new Labrador puppy. The achingly cute little pup is seen having a seat on some grass, while his blue bone-shaped dog tag hangs from his collar.

Witherspoon's fans have been going crazy for Major, with many gushing over how incredible sweet he looks. Additionally, many users who are lab owners themselves have been sharing tips and tricks on how to care for the breed. "Keep him busy! Bored Lab puppies will dig up the edges of your pavers and find those buried drainage pipe things," one fan tweeted to the star, sharing a photo of her own Lab with the post. "I also have a black Labrador. Just saying. Get ready for some fun ahead, Reese," another Twitter user added. Scroll down to see more tweets about Major, and check out some smile-inducing pics of a whole lot of pups!