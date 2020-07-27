Rebel Wilson Stuns in Bikini Photo Amid Weight Loss Transformation

Rebel Wilson is flaunting her summertime style following her dramatic transformation. On Sunday, the Pitch Perfect star took to Instagram with a sizzling photo of herself taking a dip in the pool. Shared with a simple caption of two winking emojis, the image showed Wilson donning a green swimsuit and a Dallas Cowboys hat as she cooled off in the pool.

Unsurprisingly, the photo drew plenty of comments from the actress' 8.1 million followers. Reacting, fellow actress Octavia Spencer wrote "Hawtyyyyyyy" alongside a fire emoji. One fan, meanwhile, said that Wilson was "beautiful," another adding, "you are gorgeous mama." Several others asked Wilson to share her weight loss secrets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) on Jul 25, 2020 at 2:35pm PDT

In recent months, the 40-year-old actress has been sharing numerous updates on her ongoing fitness journey, which she has dubbed her "Year of Health," on social media, oftentimes showcasing her grueling workouts and celebrating her body. In May, while encouraging her followers not to give up on their own goals, she revealed that she was trying to get to weight goal of 165 pounds.

In the post, Wilson wrote, "even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going x it will be worth it" and encouraged fans to "try and give a little bit of effort each day...I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress...but good things are coming your way." Asking fans what their goals are for 2020, the actress went on to reveal some of her own goals, including the fact that she is "trying to get to 75kg's [165 lbs] and career wise am trying to get once of my movies into production." She admitted that both of these goals require a "daily effort and there's constant set backs," though she remained committed to "working hard."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) on May 25, 2020 at 5:27pm PDT

Wilson had first revealed her fitness goals at the very beginning of the new year when she wrote on Instagram that 2020 would be "The Year of Health," admitting it was time to put herself first. She said that she was making an effort to make "positive changes" in 2020, explaining that she had begun going on walks, "deliberately hydrating on the couch," and was "trying to avoid the sugar and junk food."