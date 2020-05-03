Rebel Wilson Unzips for Flirty Quarantine Photoshoot Following Dramatic Transformation

Actress and comedian Rebel Wilson is thriving in quarantine, and we are in absolute awe! The 40-year-old actress took to Instagram on May 2 to share snapshots from her smoking at-home photoshoot, showing off a slimmed-down figure while sporting a light blue tracksuit. Flaunting her enviable, curvy figure while rocking an unzipped hoodie and exposing her black bra, Wilson captioned the carousel of snaps: "At Home With Rebel" alongside a kissy emoji. The photos have raked up more than half a million likes, and a plethora of comments.

In the first snap, Wilson channels her inner Victoria's Secret model, posing on top of her lush white sofa and smizing like a professional. In the following image, the Pitch Perfect actress stands defiantly in front of the camera, with her leg popped out with her fingers at the bottom of track suit jacket's zipper. In her last photo, Wilson channels her Cats role as she crawls toward the camera.

View this post on Instagram I call this series: At Home with Rebel 😘 A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) on May 1, 2020 at 11:11pm PDT

Fans chimed into the fiery shoot, expressing their enthusiasm over the shoot with a string of emojis including flames, heart eyes and kissy faces. "Woah.. well hello Rebel [eye emoji] your (sic) such a little Rebel.. [heart eyes emoji] but when are u gonna tell us about what u was rehearsing the other day?" wrote one fan, as another added, "Work it girl!" Meanwhile another fan wrote, "Damnn Rebel Wilson !! Looking beautiful as always."

At the beginning of the year, Wilson wrote in an Instagram post that 2020 would be "The Year of Health," admitting it was time to put herself first. "I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food which is going to be hard after the holidays I've just had but I'm going to do it!" she wrote. "Who's with me in making some positive changes this year?"

According to Hollywood Life, Wilson's dramatic transformation is all thanks to trainer, Jono Castano Acero who told the outlet that he encourages clients to an "extra bit" of cardio every day to keep moving. "A little tip is to get a watch or use your phone to count steps and aim for 10 thousand steps a day," he said. "If you're on 9000 steps at 10pm, you have to get it done." The fitness trainer adds that while Wilson is "one of the sweetest souls" he's ever met, the pair oftentimes end up burning a major dose of calories from all their laughing.

The actress has long been an advocate for plus-size women and launched her own fashion line in 2017 called Rebel Wilson X Angels, designed specifically for sizes 14 to 24.