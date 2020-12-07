Rebel Wilson Shows off 61-Pound Weight Loss While Skating in New York

✖

Pitch Perfect actress Rebel Wilson shared new photos from her trip to New York City on Sunday, showing off her 61-pound weight loss. The Australian star went on a "Year of Health" journey, which she chronicled on social media throughout 2020 as she got closer to her goal weight of 165 lbs. In late November, she told fans she hit her goal a month early.

Wilson shared a trio of photos showing her ice skating on the ice rink at Rockefeller Center Sunday. The photos were taken the day before, as Wilson previously shared a video of herself skating with her sister, Annachi Wilson. The fun posts were published a week after Wilson shared a photo of her scale in her Instagram Story. "Hit my goal with one month to spare," Wilson, 40, wrote. "Even though it’s not about a weight number, it’s about being healthy, I needed a tangible measurement to have as a goal and that was 75 kg’s."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

On Dec. 1, Wilson went live to talk with fans about her journey and left no topic untouched. She told fans she ate "pretty bad" foods and "struggled with being healthy" in the past, reports PEOPLE. "My body just responds well to protein," Wilson explained, adding that she prefers to eat salmon and chicken breast, and drink protein shakes. "Nutritionally, the only thing is I do try to stay under 1,500 calories because of my body type. If want to lose weight in that week, I kind of have to stay under the 1,500 [calories] each day."

After reaching her goal, Wilson plans to "go into a maintenance phase" and will increase her calorie intake. "It'll probably be about 2,000 to 2,500 [calories] because I do work out like a beast... so I do need a little bit more now that I’ve hit my goal weight and maintaining it," Wilson said with a laugh. The Jojo Rabbit star said she decided to work on her health in 2020 because she knew she would not be working much.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

"I knew I was going to have a bit more time," Wilson told her fans. She also decided to freeze her eggs "as all good, career women out there should note — that if that's something that interests you, it's a pretty good time to do it." Wilson said she was thinking about fertility and "having good quality eggs in the bank" as well when she decided to focus on her health. She then stayed at the Viva Mayr wellness center in Austria.

Changing her diet was not the only way Wilson lost weight. While she admitted that she had access to personal trainers as a celebrity, she said most of the exercise she did to help was free. “Walking is the best way for me—for my body type—to metabolize fat,” she explained. “On the physical side, my biggest tip, guys, is get out there and walk. If you can do an hour, that’s what I like to do, when I go walking, and it is the best. Just get your body moving.”

Wilson said she was "really glad" she changed her lifestyle "because I think it was time." She said she was overweight for 20 years. "What I'm proud of myself is doing that and having a lot more balance now in my life," Wilson said.