Rebel Wilson Shows off Abs in New Sports Bra Photo: 'I'm Back in the Game'

Rebel Wilson isn't letting anything get in the way of her "Year of Health." As the Pitch Perfect star continues to work towards her weight loss goal, she took to social media Monday to continue to document her wellness journey, showing off her abs in a workout photo.

Admitting that she "started off having a bad day," the 40-year-old Australian actress said that she thwarted those blues by taking herself "on a giant walk." In the post, which was accompanied by an image of Wilson in a black sports bra and matching leggings, the actress said that after listening to audiobook "out in gorgeous nature" and drinking some water, she feels "soooo much better now." Wilson said that while "we all have tough days…take a beat, take a nap and then get back out there and continue to crush."

Started off having a bad day 🤢 but got out in nature, hydrated, listened to some motivational goodness and now I’m back in the game coach 😜 pic.twitter.com/OCAjwRJhcL — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 17, 2020

The motivational post comes amid the actress' "Year of Health," her ongoing fitness journey that entails some grueling workouts and a celebration of her body. Announced at the start of 2020, Wilson said it was time to put herself first and explained that she was making an effort to make "positive changes" in the new year. Opening up about her journey in May, Wilson told fans that she was trying to reach a weight of 165 pounds, offering words of encouragements to others on their own fitness journey when writing, "try and give a little bit of effort each day...I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress…but good things are coming your way." Wilson went on to reveal some of her own goals, including the fact that she is trying to get to 75kg's [165 lbs] and career wise am trying to get one of my movies into production." She admitted that both of these goals require a "daily effort and there's constant set backs," though she remained committed to "working hard."

In the months since, the actress has continued to document her journey and provide update as she nears her goal. During a November on The Drew Barrymore Show, Wilson said that she has since dropped around 40 pounds this year, though she wants "to lose a few more." She said that she loves her "curves and stuff" and doesn't "think I'll ever go too skinny, but I feel so much healthier."

Wilson, who previously told PEOPLE that she was "probably eating 3,000 calories most days" before beginning her "Year of Health," credited her success to taking a more "holistic" approach to wellness. Explaining that she believes she suffered from "emotional eating and dealing with the stress of becoming famous internationally," Wilson said she began working "on the mental side of things – why was I not doing that? Why was I not valuing myself and having better self-worth?" – before working on "the nutritional side."