Rebel Wilson Reveals Rough Injuries After Beach Photoshoot Mishap

Rebel Wilson finished off her Mexican getaway this weekend, but it was not all one easy day at the beach after another. On Friday, she told fans about a "massive incident" while she was walking with sister Annachi Wilson and her friend, hairstylist Nicole Leal. It was supposed to be a fun adventure that would result in some amazing photos, but she ended up getting bruised and swollen in the end.

"OK, guys a little bit of a massive incident," Wilson began in a series of Instagram Story videos, reports PEOPLE. "We're here in Mexico, we were taking hot photos out at that beach out there." While they were doing this, Leal lost her handbag in the ocean. Since Leal's passport was in it, Wilson volunteered to get it because they were leaving the country later that day. Unfortunately, she "got pretty banged up" when she tried to help her friend.

In one clip, Wilson is seen holding an ice pack to her chest. "Basically, my left boob took most the impact and it is going to be very swollen and bruised, and this whole scrape down my stomach when I went into the rock," the Pitch Perfect star explained. Thankfully, she was successful and she saved Leal's passport and handbag. Leal tried to dry it off with a hairdryer.

Wilson then offered her fans some good advice. "Warning: If you’re taking hot photos, just be careful because the waves can get you. Be ocean safe," she said. "Don't let your own personal health and safety get destroyed because honestly my boob is already big and it’s going to get very swollen after this." Just before the clip ended, Leal could be heard asking, "It's going to get bigger?"

Wilson kept her fans up to date throughout the Mexico trip, sharing amazing photos from the beach and providing updates on her weight loss. The actress' goal was to get down to 165 pounds by the end of the year during her "Year of Health." On Oct. 4, the 40-year-old star said she was only six pounds shy of her goal. "This week was super busy but I got up super early 3 times (6 am) and went on a hike...even did a couple of 100m sprints to get the heart rate even higher (although my ‘sprint’ is probably someone else’s ‘slow jog’)," she wrote at the time. "But I felt proud of myself and now only 3kg’s away from my goal weight!"

In June, a source told PEOPLE Wilson was following the VivaMayr wellness center's "Mayr Method," which is based on the "Mayr Cure." "It's an approach that eliminates food intolerances, reduces sugar, encourages eating whole foods slowly, boosts the immune system, and reduces inflammation," the source explained at the time. They said Wilson exercises with her personal trainer six times a week and was increasing her protein intake nutritionally.