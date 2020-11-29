Rebel Wilson Reveals She Reached Her Goal Weight in Her 'Year of Health' Journey

✖

Rebel Wilson has officially reached her goal weight amid her "Year of Health" journey. The Pitch Perfect actress acknowledged the milestone over the weekend, noting how she reached this point about a month earlier than scheduled. Wilson originally told her fans at the beginning of the year that she wanted to go on this "Year of Health" journey in order to make "positive changes" to her lifestyle. The actor's goal was to reach 165 pounds by the end of the year.

Wilson has been spending the Thanksgiving holiday abroad, as she checked herself into an Austrian wellness center in early November to make sure that she reached her goal weight, per reports from PEOPLE. She shared that when she returns to the United States, she will go live on Instagram to discuss this health journey with fans.

She wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside a photo of a scale that showcased that she reached her goal weight, “Hit my goal with one month to spare! Even though it’s not about a weight number, it’s about being healthy, I needed a tangible measurement to have as a goal and that was 75 kg's." In the midst of this update, Wilson has been sharing photos from her snowy getaway over the past several days. Those photos clearly depict the actor with a much slimmer figure, which highlights all of the work that she put into making this year her healthiest yet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

As previously mentioned, Wilson has been vocal about making this year her "Year of Health." Over the past several months, the Bridesmaids star has kept fans updated about her journey on social media by sharing all of her progress. In May, Wilson, once again, got candid about this weight loss journey by explaining what she's been doing to stay fit. She also encouraged others to try their hand at their own version of their "Year of Health" and to stay true to their personal goals.

"Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going x it will be worth it. Try and give a little bit of effort each day...I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress..." the actor wrote alongside a photo of herself crawling. "But good times are coming your way [rock hands emoji] what are your goals this year? I'll be honest with you guys — with my 'Year of Health' mission I'm trying to get to 75kg's [165 lbs] and career-wise am trying to get once of my movies into production before the end of the year! Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there's constant setbacks — but I'm working hard x."