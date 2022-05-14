Rebel Wilson Reveals She's 'Happily' in a Relationship

✖

Rebel Wilson has found love once again – even if she had to date 50 people to find it! The Senior Year star, 42, revealed on Jordana Abraham and Jared Fried's U Up? podcast that she is "happily in a relationship" after a challenging couple of years of dating. Wilson revealed on the podcast that she didn't really date in her 20s due to her focus on her career, but in 2019, she decided to get out there with the "Year of Love."

"I think I went out with about 50 people in that one year, but some of them were just one date and then you think, 'Oh, no,'" she shared. "I deliberately wanted to push myself to date a bunch of people and gain that experience, which I know is not normal, but it really helped me find out what I liked and what I didn't like. It was a fun thing and I don't think anybody got hurt by it or anything and nobody else knew – just me and my close friends."

The only rule in Wilson's "Year of Love" was not to say no. "I said no to nobody," she said. "I went on some dates with some billionaires and then also some people who had nothing, it was the full spectrum of people... For a woman my age – at that point I was 39 – I really wanted a relationship, but I had only had a few small relationships, so I had to just get more practice in dating."

In 2020, Wilson decided to focus on her health, dubbing the year her "Year of Health." The Pitch Perfect star lost nearly 80 pounds during her year and entered a brief relationship with Jacob Busch, which ended in February 2021, just four months after they became Instagram official. Now, Wilson said she's found love again after being set up by a friend.

"I was on and off on the Raya app, but this was a friend setup. He had known both of us for at least five years and he thought we would hit it off – and then we did!" she revealed. "I think that escalates things quicker, meeting someone from a trusted source. I can trust that they are who they say they are, which is something that you don't really know on the apps."