Is Rebel Wilson Single? 'Pitch Perfect' Star Alludes to Jacob Busch Breakup

By BreAnna Bell

Rebel Wilson let her followers know that she's now a single lady in her latest Instagram post. In her caption, the Pitch Perfect star alluded to a breakup with boyfriend Jacob Busch saying "lots on my mind" and using the hashtag "#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!" while she showed off her new curves in a denim dress and yellow cardigan. Fans gathered in the comments sharing words of support for Wilson. "Sounds like it’s time for some restorative alone time. Hang in there, Rebel," someone wrote. While the news may be sad, commenters recognized that at least the star still looks pretty good. "The transformation as a result of your hard work & dedication stuns me every time I see your Instagram. You look phenomenal!" one user said.

"Jacob was an amazing guy but just not the one for her long-term," a friend close to Wilson told People. The former couple announced their engagement four months ago in September by posting a picture of her and Busch, 29, boarding a helicopter alongside Helen Mirren and Kate Beckinsale. The duo was then spotted making an appearance at a red carpet event in Monte Carlo as well as romantic vacations in Mexico and Aspen. At the time of their announcement, a source told People, "This is the first guy she's met who is a match for her humor and personality. Someone who has his own life and success and isn't intimidated by her. He's entrepreneurial and they're both very business-minded."

The news comes just weeks after she revealed in an episode of Sky One's Straight Talking that she was once kidnapped while traveling in Africa. "It was in rural Mozambique," she said, via The Sun. The actress recalled traveling on a cattle truck when "these men came on another truck with a lot of guns." "[They pulled up beside us] with the big guns and they were like, 'Yeah, you've got to get off your truck,'" she said. "They took us to a house in the middle of nowhere." Wilson noted that she "felt like I was very good in the crisis." "I was like a team leader," she told Middleton. "They sat us down, and I said, 'Everybody link arms,' because I was petrified in the night that they might want to take one of the girls or something."
