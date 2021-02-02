Is Rebel Wilson Single? 'Pitch Perfect' Star Alludes to Jacob Busch Breakup

✖

Rebel Wilson let her followers know that she's now a single lady in her latest Instagram post. In her caption, the Pitch Perfect star alluded to a breakup with boyfriend Jacob Busch saying "lots on my mind" and using the hashtag "#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!" while she showed off her new curves in a denim dress and yellow cardigan. Fans gathered in the comments sharing words of support for Wilson. "Sounds like it’s time for some restorative alone time. Hang in there, Rebel," someone wrote. While the news may be sad, commenters recognized that at least the star still looks pretty good. "The transformation as a result of your hard work & dedication stuns me every time I see your Instagram. You look phenomenal!" one user said.

"Jacob was an amazing guy but just not the one for her long-term," a friend close to Wilson told People. The former couple announced their engagement four months ago in September by posting a picture of her and Busch, 29, boarding a helicopter alongside Helen Mirren and Kate Beckinsale. The duo was then spotted making an appearance at a red carpet event in Monte Carlo as well as romantic vacations in Mexico and Aspen. At the time of their announcement, a source told People, "This is the first guy she's met who is a match for her humor and personality. Someone who has his own life and success and isn't intimidated by her. He's entrepreneurial and they're both very business-minded."

