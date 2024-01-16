Rebel Wilson Opens up About Her Recent Weight Gain

Rebel Wilson is opening up about her recent weight gain after dropping more than 80 lbs. during her self-described "year of health." The 43-year-old Pitch Perfect actress took to Instagram Monday to share that she had gained 30 lbs. due to the "stress" surrounding her busy work schedule as of late, posing in a black bathing suit while relaxing in a jacuzzi on a boat.

"Working really hard has meant that, coz of all the stress, I've gained 14kg's (30 pounds)!" Wilson wrote in the caption. "It makes me feel bad about myself...it shouldn't...but it does." She continued, "I'm really proud of the work I've been doing on new movies and my memoir, it's just been a LOT and I've lost focus on my healthy lifestyle. Anyone else going through the same thing?"

Wilson's followers were quick to support her in the comments, with one person writing, "It's hard! Everyone is proud of you, but we already loved you, didn't we? No matter what size, you're still beautiful & hilarious. Not everyone was meant to be a size 2. Certainly don't feel BAD about it." Another added, "Sometimes life asks us to put something down in order to pick something else up. Focusing on work and creating something you're proud of is no small feat- you should be very proud. Try and be easy on yourself, and ease into this chapter with as much love for yourself as you have for the work you've done."

After the influx of support, Wilson edited her original caption, adding, "Update: I woke up this morning and read all your comments – they bring a tear to my eye. Thanks everyone!" The Senior Year actress has been open about how busy her 2023 was, taking to social media in December to reflect on everything she had been through with her work that year while on vacation to Fiji with fiancée Ramona Agruma and their 1-year-old daughter, Royce Lillian.

"After a hectic year: working 7 days a week writing a book REBEL RISING, filming an action movie in Savannah and now directing THE DEB in Australia, I was definitely in need of some R&R&R time," she wrote at the time. "Thanks to 2023 for showing me that even with a baby, even with tons of stress and pressure, I am 'pretty strong.'"

Wilson announced in 2020 that she had embarked on a "year of health," losing over 80 lbs. as she took on a "really holistic approach" to her wellness. "I think what I mainly suffered from was emotional eating and dealing with the stress of becoming famous internationally," she said on The Drew Barrymore Show in November 2020. "There is a lot of stress that comes with it and I guess my way of dealing with it was eating doughnuts." She continued, "I was working on the mental side of things of why was I doing that, and why was I not valuing myself and having better self-worth. And then, also on the nutritional side, my diet was mainly all carbs, which are delicious, but for my body type, I needed to eat a lot more protein."