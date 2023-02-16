Rebel Wilson Says She Wasn't Allowed to Lose Weight During 'Pitch Perfect'

Rebel Wilson was forced to postpone her desired weight loss journey for five years while filming Pitch Perfect. The 42-year-old actress, who played Fat Amy in the hit film franchise from 2012 to 2017, opened up about her contractual obligation to stay the same size during filming in a new interview on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast.

"I couldn't lose a massive amount of weight, because I was in the contracts for that movie," Wilson explained. "You can't lose I think it's not more than 10 lbs. or gain more than 10 lbs. You have to kind of stay at the weight that's in your contract." The Bridesmaids actress had been "thinking for a while" about getting "healthier," but was "stereotyped in playing that fat, funny friend." She clarified, "I love doing those roles, I love those characters, but then I did want to do more things. But then I felt like being the bigger girl, you're just more pigeonholed."

The Australian actress, who revealed that she gained 100 lbs. in college due to polycystic ovarian syndrome, continued that she didn't make any significant strides in losing weight until she was looking to become a mom while approaching age 40. "I went to see a fertility doctor and he was like, 'Well, you'd have a much better chance with fertility if you were healthier.' And I was like, 'Oh my God what's he talking about?' Because my life is like a Lizzo song, where I'm like bad b- o'clock," the Australian actress admitted. "But then I have this stranger saying, 'Look at you, you're not healthy.'"

The realization "hit [her] hard," Wilson shared, because she was "living this fantastic bigger life and didn't have any serious diseases or anything" but was forced to "reexamine" her less healthy habits. At that point, Wilson took steps to become healthier "slowly" while turning 40. The How to Be Single actress went on to lose 80 lbs. during her self-dubbed "year of health," and ended up fulfilling her dream of becoming a mother via a surrogate, welcoming daughter Royce Lillian last year.

"I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making...but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care," Wilson announced in November 2022 on social media. "Thank you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!"