‘Reacher’ Lead Alan Ritchson Accused of Attacking Man Who Complained About Motorcycle Noise

A physical altercation between Reacher star Alan Ritchson and his Tennessee neighbor is reportedly under police investigation.

TMZ obtained video of the incident, which occurred on Sunday in Ritchson’s quiet, suburban Nashville neighborhood, and it appears to show the Prime Video star beating up another man while two kids, who are reportedly the actor’s children, sit nearby on motorbikes.

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🚨🎥 EXCLUSIVE: "Reacher" star Alan Ritchson might've thought he was still shooting an episode of his popular show Sunday, because he allegedly beat the hell out of a neighbor in Tennessee. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ljz3oEFGI0 — TMZ (@TMZ) March 23, 2026

The alleged victim, Ronnie Taylor, told the outlet that his issue with Ritchson started on Saturday, when Ritchson was riding his motorbike through the neighborhood at an excessive speed, revving his engine and disturbing his neighbors. Taylor admitted to flipping Ritchson off, and claimed that the actor returned the gesture.

The following day, Taylor said that Ritchson was speeding through the neighborhood once more, this time with two children on their own bikes, when he asked the War Machine star, “Can you f—king stop this please?”

It’s then that Taylor claimed things turned physical, as he said that Ritchson punched him in the face and kicked him before trying to run him off. Taylor alleged that Ritchson hit him “at least four times” while he was on the ground, leaving him with bruises and swelling.

Taylor told police that Ritchson rode away but that neighbors witnessed the altercation. He did not go to the hospital for his alleged injuries, which can be seen in a photo obtained by TMZ.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – FEBRUARY 07: Alan Ritchson attends the “War Machine” Australian Premiere at HOYTS Melbourne Central on February 07, 2026 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Kierra Thorn/Getty Images)

Police sources confirmed to the outlet that there was an investigation stemming from the incident, but that no arrests had been made. Ritchson has not addressed the allegations publicly.

Ritchson has starred as Jack Reacher in Prime Video’s Reacher for three seasons, dating back to 2022. The fourth season of Reacher has wrapped and is expected to premiere in 2026, the actor confirmed to Collider this month.

“Well, we finished shooting Season 4 of Reacher,” he told the outlet. “It’s by far the best season we’ve had yet, so it’s coming. It’ll be out this year.”

Season 4 will be based on Lee Child’s 13th Jack Reacher book, Gone Tomorrow, which was released in 2009. In Gone Tomorrow, Reacher hunts for the truth after witnessing a Pentagon staffer kill herself on the New York City subway.

Reacher Season 4 premieres on Prime Video in 2026.