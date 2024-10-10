‘Reacher’ Scores Early Renewal for Season 4

Jack Reacher isn’t going anywhere any time soon. TVLine reports that Prime Video has given action drama Reacher a Season 4 renewal ahead of the Season 3 premiere, which is sometime in 2025. Premiering in February 2022, the series is based on the Jack Reacher book series by Lee Child. As of now, it’s unknown which novel the fourth season will adapt since the seasons don’t go in order of book. The upcoming third season will be based on Child’s 2003 novel Persuader.

Alan Ritchson stars as the titular former U.S. Army military policeman who crosses paths with dangerous criminals and fights them. Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald, Chris Webster, Bruce McGill, Maria Sten, Serinda Swan, Shaun Sipos, Ferdinand Kingsley, and Robert Patrick also star in Reacher, which is created by Nick Santora, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer. Child is an executive producer as well, alongside Scott Sullivan, Don Granger, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Marcy Ross.

Videos by PopCulture.com

News of Reacher’s early renewal comes on the heels of some other great news for the series. It was recently announced that a new spinoff was ordered to series, centering on Sten’s Frances Neagley. As of now, a premiere date for the spinoff has not been announced, but it can be assumed that the upcoming third season could be setting up to it. Depending on when the spinoff is expected to premiere as well as Season 4, it’s also possible that the fourth season could be some type of set up or even include some of the aftermath of the first season. Again, depending on when both are supposed to premiere, but it would be a fun way to connect the two shows and not just by character.

It will probably be a while until more information surrounding Season 4, such as a premiere date and which book will be adapted, is released. At the very least, fans can still look forward to the upcoming third season, which will be premiering sometime in 2025 on Prime Video. A premiere date has not been announced, but it shouldn’t be much longer. In the meantime, fans can always rewatch the first two seasons to keep occupied and hope that more news on Reacher drops in the coming weeks.