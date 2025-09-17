‘Reacher’ Star Alan Ritchson Teases Higher Stakes for Season 4

Prime Video is turning up the heat for Season 4 of Reacher.

The action drama received an early renewal in October.

Season 3 aired on Prime earlier this year and was as intense as ever, so intense that star Alan Ritchson was even knocked unconscious while filming a big fight scene. The intensity will be even bigger for the fourth season, which is going to be based on Lee Child’s 2009 novel Gone Tomorrow about a mystery in New York City. Via CBR, while speaking with Men’s Journal, Ritchson said it’s “a gauntlet.”

Jasper Savage/Prime

“I mean, it’s just a labyrinth of fights,” he continued. “We shot 11 fights in the first four weeks, and we’ve never shot anything close to that pace. Everywhere Reacher turns, he’s got another group on his heels. It’s fun, wild, and nonstop, and we haven’t done anything like it yet.”

Each season of Reacher is adapted from a book in Child’s Jack Reacher novel series, and Ritchson, who plays the titular former U.S. Army military police major, couldn’t help but admit he’s a fan of the books. He also shared that the seasons have “gotten progressively better, more interesting.”

“Season 3, I think, was especially well received,” he said. “I thoroughly enjoyed the way we put that together, and the mystery and the reveals. It was true to Reacher, and it was him at his best so far. So, with that in mind, I say this with confidence: We’re somehow upping the stakes quite a bit. This is going to be the best season we’ve had yet. And definitely the bloodiest.”

Jasper Savage/Prime

Exactly how many fights and how much blood will be included in the fourth season is unknown, but it sounds like they’re really going above and beyond for it. As of now, a premiere date for Season 4 has not been announced, but fans will be in for a treat when it premieres.

At the very least, Season 4 is not the only thing related to Reacher that’s coming up soon. Prime Video is hard at work on Neagley, a spinoff centered on Maria Sten’s titular Frances Neagley. Also starring Greyston Holt, Jasper Jones, Adeline Rudolph, Matthew Del Negro, and Damon Herriman, the show follows Neagley as she seeks the truth after an old friend dies in a suspicious accident. Prime Video ordered it to series last fall, with filming beginning in February this year and wrapping in June.