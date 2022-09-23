Ray J Confirms Legal Battle Against Kardashians Amid Sex Tape Feud

Ray J is preparing for a legal battle against the Kardashians over his and Kim Kardashian's 2007 sex tape that the singer alleges was purposefully released as part of a business deal with the famous reality TV family. The "One Wish" artist appeared on Thursday's episode of Comedy Central's Hell of a Week, opening up to Charlamagne Tha God about his next move when it comes to his ongoing feud with The Kardashians stars.

"Are you going to sue them, or do you just want the apology? Are you going to legally demand an apology? Are you actually going to pursue a lawsuit?" Charlamagne asked, to which Ray J responded, "I made some legal stuff happening. There's going to be some legal stuff happening."

Ray J's feud with the Kardashians was reignited earlier this month when Kris Jenner was hooked up to a lie detector on The Late Late Show with James Corden and denied having anything to do with the release of her daughter's sex tape. Ray J has since maintained that Jenner orchestrated the filming and release of the tape, claiming recently on social media that she even insisted he and Kardashian were asked to film multiple takes of scenes.

Ray J said he hasn't heard anything from Jenner or her family after coming out against their narrative of the events surrounding the tape. "It's crickets over there. No response. No nothing. Silence. They usually are the type of people that respond fast, and then they try to tear you like right down like right away," he said, noting he was just trying to "survive."

"As a Black man, as a father, that's trying to instill the right things into my kids, and they can't just lie about me being something that I'm not, and it has something to do with disrespecting women, and I've got a sister, and I've got a mom, and they've been dealing with this s- for far too long," he said.

Shortly after Jenner's lie detector segment, Ray J took to social media with a scathing message. "You f-ed with the wrong black man krisjenner @kimkardashian – i dont give a f- how old this s- is!! What you trying to do to me is almost inhumane and foul at the highest level- f- this being just racist – this is wrong to do to anybody- you think you. can just f- people over and get away with it forever!!!"