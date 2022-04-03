Raven Alexis, Adult Film Star, Dead at 35

Raven Alexis, a former adult film performer, died late last month after she suffered an infection and sepsis related to Crohn’s disease, her husband said. She was 35. Alexis starred in severalmovie parodies during her career and ran her membership sites. Alexis died on March 23, according to social media posts her husband published on March 24, reports AVN. Her family’s name was withheld to protect their privacy.

“She went in Sunday night with some complications and some stomach Crohn’s/colitis issues she had dealt with, ended up getting some infection and passed away yesterday at 12:44,” her husband said in a video published on Instagram and Facebook. “I want all those people out there to know that she loved you all, she cared about you, and I’m just so blessed to have her in my life and be a part of my life… She was the absolute world to me, the love of my life.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Alexis had a contract with Digital Playground from 2009 to 2010 and earned an AVN Awards nomination for Best New Starlet in 2011. After she left Digital Playground, Alexis launched two membership sites. She also starred in several parodies of Hollywood movies, including The Graduate XXX: A Paul Thomas Parody, The Official Revenge of the Nerds Parody, and Hustler Video’s This Ain’t Ghostbusters XXX 3D. She won AVN awards in 2011 for Best All-Girl Group Sex Scene and the Fan Award for Wildest Sex Scene, both for scenes in Digital Playground’s Body Heat.

Alexis made headlines in 2012 when she appeared on Howard 100 News, a show on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM network, to talk about her stage four cancer diagnosis. She said she was undergoing intense chemotherapy treatment. However, Alexis’ former fiance publicly accused her of fabricating the story, reports AVN.

Alexis’ death is the latest tragedy for the adult film industry. Last month, Francesca Montalbano, a 24-year-old performer known as Angelina Please, was found dead in her Las Vegas hotel room. Her mother told The Sun she believed Montalbano died after using drugs. Still, the Clark County Medical Examiner’s office did not release further details on Montalbano’s death while the investigation was ongoing.

Last year, Lauren Scott, who used the name Dakota Skye, was found dead in Lod Angeles. She was 27. Scott became infamous for posing topless in front of a George Floyd mural in California just weeks before her death. Scott’s cause of death was not confirmed, but her aunt told The Sun she struggled with drug and alcohol addiction throughout her life.