Angelina Please, Adult Film Star, Found Dead

Angelina Please, an adult film performer, was found dead in her Las Vegas apartment on March 14. She was 24. There were reportedly no signs of foul play.

Please’s neighbor, Aspen Brooks, wrote on Twitter that police were called to Please’s apartment after she had not been heard from in five days. When police arrived, they found her dead inside, Brooks, who is also a performer, wrote. Sources told AVN authorities found no signs of violence or foul play. A Clark County Medical Examiner also confirmed Please’s death to The Sun but could not offer further details of the performer’s death because it is a “pending” case.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m at a loss for words,” Brooks tweeted. “Went to go check on my friend after she had been missing, only to find out we lost an amazing person. One of my best friends. My neighbor. The person I would gossip with about everything. She was just 24 years old. RIP baby girl.”

“It’s just the most awful news to hear,” Grooby owner Steven Grooby told AVN. “I heard she was missing when her friend, Aspen, posted about it, but hearing that she’d passed is devastating. Angelina was 24 and in the prime of her life, a popular and professional performer. I want to pass on my love and respect to her family and friends. It’s difficult to have the words.”

Please was a Chicago native and was nominated for Trans Performer of the Year at the 2022 AVN Awards. She joined the adult film industry in 2019. In one of her final social media posts, Please apologized to fans for the lack of recent posts, reports the New York Post. “This has been a busy month with shoots, and on top of it, I will be directing a lot of attention to helping my elderly parents find housing close to me,” she wrote on her OnlyFans page on March 4. “Will be back at full speed soon!”

Her family started a GoFundMe fundraiser to bring her body home to Chicago. Lonnie Montalbano, Please’s sister, wrote that their father gave up his plot so Please could be buried next to their grandparents. “This is a fee my parents and I never planned for. Please help us with whatever you can. Every cent goes towards my sister and her final place of rest,” Montalbano wrote. The fund has raised over $22,600 of the $30,000 goal in three days.