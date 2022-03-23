Angelina Please’s Mom Speaks out on Adult Film Star’s Possible Cause of Death

Stephanie Montalbano, the mother of adult film performer Angelina Please, believes her daughter died after using drugs. The 24-year-old Please, whose real name was Francesca Montalbano, was found dead in her Las Vegas apartment on March 14, days after her family reported her missing. In December 2021, Please wrote on Instagram that she reunited with her mother and grandmother in Chicago after being estranged for 15 years.

Please’s family told The Sun that police allegedly found drug paraphernalia near her “unrecognizable” body. “She was doing ketamine. But they put fentanyl in everything nowadays; just a line is enough to kill you,” Montalbano told the outlet. She said her daughter stopped using methamphetamine over a year ago but was “still dabbling” in party drugs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I could tell her until I was blue in the face not to do it, and why you shouldn’t do it, but she would just hide it from me, and I didn’t want her to do that,” Montalbano told The Sun. “I don’t want to be friends with my children; I want to be a parent, but I also want to know what they’re up to, and I want to give them safe advice if I’m able to. I’ve lost other people; I want everybody to have the Narcan [spray], and don’t do drugs alone, always have a buddy.”

Montalbano last spoke to her daughter on March 11 and was traveling to Las Vegas to identify Please’s body. She said the two became very close again recently, and she was supportive of Please’s transition. Please’s brother Lonnie is also trans, Montalbano said.

“I’ve been crying for two days and waking up in the middle of the night,” Montalbano said, adding that she did not reach out to Please’s friends because she was afraid Please would be angry with her. Instead, Montalbano reported Please was missing to the police. When police discovered Please in her apartment, the body was so “unrecognizable” they could not identify her body immediately.

Last week, Please’s neighbor, adult film performer Aspen Brooks, tweeted that police arrived at Please’s apartment after she was not heard from in five days. They found Please deceased. According to AVN, police ruled out foul play. However, the Clark County Medical Examiner’s office told The Sun they could not share further details on Please’s death because the case is pending.

“She was on antidepressants; the doctor said she was on the lower spectrum of being a manic depressive or bipolar,” Montalbano told The Sun. “But I think it was absolutely an accident.” She and her husband supported Please’s decision to become an adult film star.

The family is now planning a memorial and raising funds to bring Please’s body back to Chicago. “We want all of her friends and family to attend her memorial,” Montalbano told The Sun. “Once we fly into Nevada, we will have a better idea of when her service will happen.”