Radio and TV Personality Carlo von Tiedemann Has Died

Renowned German radio and TV presenter Carlo von Tiedemann has died.

Norddeutscher Rundfunk (NDR), the Hamburg-based public radio and television broadcaster where Tiedemann worked since 1971, announced over the weekend that Tiedemann passed away on Sunday at the age of 81.

“If anyone qualifies as an ‘NDR veteran,’ it is Carlo von Tiedemann,” NDR Director General Joachim Knuth said. “With his flippant, spontaneous, and warm manner, he captivated several generations and remained undisputedly one of our audience favorites until the very end. NDR owes ‘Carlo’ a great deal – his death is a bitter loss. Our deepest condolences go out to his family.”

For 53 years, Tiedemann entered homes throughout Germany through his TV and radio work at NDR. He first joined the public radio and television broadcaster in 1971 after interning at the Cuxhavener Allgemeine newspaper, per NDR. During his time at NDR, he hosted numerous NDR TV programs, including Die Aktuelle Schaubude, NDR Quizshow, and NDR Talk Show, as well as radio programs on NDR 2 and later on NDR 90.3. He also held guest starring roles in TV shows including Tatort, delheid und ihre Mörder, Zwei Münchener in Hamburg, and Großstadtrevier. Later in his career, he appeared on NDR Schlager and produced podcasts such as Grauzone with NDR editor Steffi Banowski.

News of his passing sparked a wave of tributes, with his Aktuelle Schaubude co-host Julia Westlake telling NDR, “He taught me from the ground up that you shouldn’t take everything too seriously. And how to treat everyone equally. He never showed favoritism to anyone.” NDR presenter Bettina Tietjen said he “can’t really imagine a world without Carlo. I loved him, especially his humor and self-irony. He never took himself too seriously; he was simply wonderful.”

Fans also paid their respects, one person thanking Tiedemann “for your dedication and your incredibly great hosting. You will be missed! My deepest condolences to your family.” Another NDR viewer recalled, “A childhood memory is his interjection on NDR 2: “Have a nice day!” He wished the listeners that and said it to himself. He radiated it. Have a good trip, Mr. von Tiedemann!”

According to Bild, Tiedemann was admitted to a nursing home last year and suffered from a rare heart condition. He is survived by his wife Julia and four children.