Rachel Bilson Shares NSFW Response About What She Misses Most About Bill Hader Following Break Up

Rachel Bilson was recently asked what she misses most about Bill Hader, following their breakup, and the actress shared quite the NSFW response. The moment came during this weeks episode of the former O.C. star's podcast, Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson, which featured guest star Tommy Dorfman (13 Reasons Why). During some casual post-episode conversation with her co-host Olivia Allen and producer Rob Holsyz, the conversation turned to Bilson's relationship with Hader, and what she misses the most. "His big d—," the actress quipped, then busting out into laughter. She did not elaborate further.

Rachel Bilson secretly dated Bill Hader for a few years, but the pair broke up back in 2020. Back in June, speaking out about the split, the former Hart of Dixie star said she felt like it was "probably harder than childbirth." OK Magazine reported that during a podcast interview with actress Aubrey Plaza, Bilson officially confirmed her relationship with Hader. "Are you serious?" Plaza replied. "I don't know s—, I don't know anything." Bilson added, "We dated. I went to the f—ing Golden Globes."

Notably, Bilson did not speak more about her relationship with Hader, but did mention a "really hard breakup" that she went through "during the pandemic," per OK. Bilson reportedly also spoke with Mandy Moore about her painful breakup, telling the This Is Us actress that she "could not leave my house" due to the spread of Covid-19, so she "had nothing else to do but sit in it and deal with it and feel it," since she could not go out and being around friends to take her mind off of the heartache. "It was probably the hardest thing I've ever done⁠," she said. "Harder than childbirth."

Bilson had previously been in a long-term relationship with actor Hayden Christensen. The pair met while filming the 2008 sci-fi action movie Jumper, and were rumored to be dating shortly thereafter. Bilson and Christensen were engaged for a time, but never married, and share a 5-year-old daughter, Briar Rose. The former couple split in 2017.

Hader was previously married to writer and director Maggie Carey, whom he wed in 2006. They share three children together. In 2017 the couple split, with Hader filling for divorce the same year. The divorce was finalized in 2018. Notably, Hader and Bilson met while filming The To-Do List, a movie that Carey wrote and directed. Plaza also starred in the film, coincidentally. Most recently, Hader was reported to be dating Anna Kendrick, but the relationship too has since ended.