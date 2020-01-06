Golden Globes 2020: Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson Officially Together, New Red Carpet Photo Reveals

Barry star Bill Hader and The O.C. alum Rachel Bilson made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday night in Los Angeles. The couple sparked rumors they were dating in November, and only added fuel to the rumors by grabbing coffee in Oklahoma last month. Bilson was previously in a long-term relationship with Hayden Christensen, while Hader and ex-wife Maggie Carey broke up in 2017.

Hader and Bilson were spotted holding hands at the red carpet, leading up to the Beverly Hilton, the venue for Sunday’s show. Hader attended as a nominee, as he earned a Best Actor in a TV Series – Comedy or Musical for HBO’s Barry.

The celebrity couple sparked dating speculation in early November when they were seen together in Los Angeles, reports Us Weekly.

TMZ later published photos of the couple on a coffee run at a Tulsa, Oklahoma Starbucks in late December. Eyewitnesses said they met members of Hader’s family, as the Saturday Night Live alumni is from the area.

Bilson and Hader first worked together on the 2013 romantic comedy The To Do List, which was coincidentally written and directed by Carey. Hader and Carey were married for 11 years before breaking up in 2017. The former couple are parents to Hannah, 10, Harper, 7, and Hayley, 5.

Bilson has not been married, but was in a seven-year relationship with Christensen, her Jumper co-star, until 2017. The couple are parents to a daughter, Briar Rose, who was born in October 2014.

Before dating Hader, she was linked to The Bachelor star Nick Viall. However, she told Us Weekly in December the two are “just friends.”

Over the summer, she appeared on Viall’s podcast, where she said she has not introduced Briar Rose to any of the men she has dated since breaking up with Christensen.

“She has not met anyone as of yet and it would have to be someone I know I’m going to be with,” Bilson said. “It would have to be a very serious relationship.”

Bilson is best known for playing Summer Roberts on The OC from 2003 to 2007. She also starred as Dr. Zoe Hart on The CW’s Hart of Dixie from 2011 to 2015. She appeared in an episode of Drunk History and the TV movie Lovestruck in 2019.

As for Hader, he rose to fame on SNL. He won an Emmy for Barry last year.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony airs live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images